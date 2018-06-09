Southern Tigers reach out to homeless with Hari Raya looming in a week

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players took time away from the pitch when a few of them went around donating daily necessities to the homeless in the city of Johor on Thursday night.

Syafiq Ahmad, Haziq Nadzli and Adam Nor Azlin were pictured donating some food and cash to the homeless, a priceless gesture that will mean the world to those in need, especially with the festivities approaching.

The Hari Raya festival is looming just a week away and millions of Muslims around the country are scurrying for last minute shopping to usher in the celebrations.

The welcomed gesture was followed up a tough 1-0 victory in the Malaysia Super League against Pahang FA on Friday night at Larkin Stadium.

Victory put the Southern Tigers within touching distance of sealing yet another league title as they continue their pursuit of AFC Champions League football for the 2019 season.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook