Southern Tigers’ Dominance: Top Five Trophies of Johor Darul Ta’zim

By Jaimer Dela Cruz

It all starts with one title. Johor Darul Ta’zim have been around since 1972 (formerly known as PKENJ FC) but they’ve just recently began their glory days.

We look at the TOP FIVE championships they’ve won over the the last five years.

#5 Malaysia Super League 2014

JDT came out blazing since their club was renamed back in 2013 where a year after that, they won their first MSL title. They’ve won their first league title by a slim three-point lead over Selangor.

#4 Malaysia Super League 2016

For three straight years, their dominance in the league has been so evident that they went on to win their third straight championship. Not only did they won the league, they won it in style as they finished the season with 58 points which is 15 points away from second place Felda United.

#3 Malaysia Super League 2017

As if a third is not enough, Johor Darul Ta’zim pushed for their fourth straight trophy in 2017 making them the first ever team in Malaysia Super League since it’s conception in 2004 to win four straight championships, let alone three from 2016.

#2 Malaysia FA Cup 2016

Reeling from their success in the league, JDT didn’t stop they’re relentless run in the 2015-2016 season as they capped it off with a 2-1 win over PKNS FC to grab their first Malaysia FA Cup trophy which assured them a place in the 2016 AFC Cup group stages.

#1 AFC Cup 2015

Winning at your home league is a sweet victory, but winning an intercontinental championship couldn’t be better. JDT won it in convincing fashion as they finished the group stages on top spot with 15 points.

They then proceeded to win 5-0 over Myanmar’s Ayeyawady United before securing a 4-2 win on aggregate over South China A.A. Though they lost the first leg of their semi-final tie with Kuwait’s Al-Qadsia, a suspension for Kuwait F.A. has been a blessing in disguise for the Southern Tigers to set a date with Istiklol FC for the AFC Cup 2015 trophy.

Despite playing away from home, JDT won the game through a first-half goal from Leandro Velazquez on the 23rd minute in Dushanbe.

Photo credits: johorsoutherntigers.com.my, Football Malaysia LLP Facebook