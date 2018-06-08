Cardiff City’s Vincent Tan thanks ruler of Johor for helping them in EPL return

Malaysian business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan credited the ruler of Johor for helping his Cardiff City team make a successful return to the EPL for the 2018/2019 season.

“My gratitude to the Sultan of Johor for agreeing to sponsor us. He is a business partner and I did mention to him that we need sponsorship at that time. Not many knew of this,” Tan told The Star.

“Cardiff have been keeping the Visit Malaysia logo on the jersey for nine years but Tourism Malaysia only helped pay for one year – at a discounted rate. I would not change the Visit Malaysia logo and even the Sultan of Johor wants us to keep it that way.”

The Bluebirds are back in the English top flight after a four-year hiatus.

They competed in the EPL for the first time during the 2013/2014 season, but it was a forgettable one as they finished bottom of the pile.

But under the stewardship of promotion specialist Neil Warnock this season, they finished second behind Wolverhampton Wanderers to return to the top flight.

Tan is hoping that Cardiff will have the longevity to stay in the EPL and give some of the big boys a run for their money.

“I’m very happy that Cardiff has earned promotion. The joke is always that we are a one-season wonder. I pray that we can stay up there for a long, long time.” Tan added.

“Being in the Premier League is so much different compared to the Championship. Financially it’s like heaven and hell,”

Philppines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge played an important role in Cardiff’s return to the EPL.

Besides that, they will also have the pace and trickery of Junior Hoilett to dance around defenders next season.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism have also made Barcelona FC striker Luis Suarez their ambassador.