JDT go eight points clear in MSL after Negeri win, Selangor match postponed

A Gonzalo Cabrera brace gave JDT a ninth win of the Malaysia Super League season over Negeri Sembilan while PKNS FC and Melaka United play out draw.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are cruising towards another Malaysia Super League (MSL) title after Gonzalo Cabrera fired a brace to give them a 2-0 victory over bottom side Negeri Sembilan FA on Wednesday.

The Southern Tigers’ ninth league win means they are now eight points clear of closest rivals Perak FA at the halfway stage of the season.

The other match of the night saw Melaka United FA draw 1-1 against 10-man PKNS FC.

The PKNP FC-Selangor FA encounter was meanwhile postponed after floodlight malfunction at City Stadium in Penang.

There were no such issues at Larkin Stadium, even though the heavy downpour meant not many fans showed up for this home tie.

JDT had smashed four goals without reply past Negeri in the reverse fixture on May 6, thanks to a brace from Safawi Rasid.

The forward only made the bench for this encounter, as Cabrera, Harry Novillo and Jorge Santos Silva spearheaded the attack.

The league leaders could have taken an early lead, but Cabrera saw his header sail just wide.

But JDT would eventually go ahead through Cabrera, who finished off Nazmi Faiz’s pass to make it 1-0 in the 32nd minute.

Credit has to go to Nazmi for his involvement in a goal for three consecutive games at Larkin Stadium.

The second half was pretty much a pedestrian affair under difficult conditions, until Cabrera sealed the game with his second of night 15 minutes from time.

Kunanlan was the provider, playing the perfect through ball and Cabrera arrived ahead of the onrushing goalkeeper to beat him and pass into the empty net.

The Argentinean is on his best run in the MSL for JDT, having scored six goals in his third consecutive match.

While the MSL is JDT’s to lose, it would be a miracle if Negeri remain in top flight after their eighth defeat of the season.

In Melaka, South Korean midfielder Jeon Woo-young gave the hosts a 14th minute lead, before PKNS striker Jafri Firdaus Chew leveled the score just before the break.

The visitors were down to 10-man in the 87th minute after Daniel Ting got sent off, but they did enough to hang on for a point.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook