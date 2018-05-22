Ex-Kuantan FA player Abdul Hadi Yahya pleads for cash to celebrate Hari Raya

Former Malaysia national team striker Abdul Hadi Yahya has pleaded with Kuantan FA to pay him the owed salary in time for Hari Raya.

Abdul Hadi, who endured a nightmarish three months at the club without salary amounting to RM50,000, also revealed some dodgy and astonishing details in the manner his contract dealings were handled.

“Come to think of it, the way our contracts were handled was strange. When I came in for discussions before signing, I had met with only Marcerra (Kuantan FA sponsors) who explained details of the contract,” Hadi told FOX Sports Asia.

“But when I got my contract, there was not a single mention of Kuantan FA in it. I didn’t find it strange at that point because I had trusted them. But how is it possible Kuantan can allow this without having an agreement in place?

“By right it should be Kuantan who pays the players, and not Marcerra because our contracts were signed with Kuantan.”

“The Kuantan management told me they had been cheated by Marcerra too, I don’t know who to believe. The fact remains all of us have yet to get paid.”

Marcerra United took over Kuantan earlier this year through a special company owned by Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Feardaus Khairuddin, who is the culprit of this whole mess.

Despite signing high profile names including Hadi, none of the players were paid and as a result, the club was disbanded by the Malaysia Football League in April.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had last week ordered Kuantan to settle outstanding salaries amounting to RM763,062 to 24 of its former players within 30 days.

Hadi, who now plays for Ministry of Finance FC in the third-tier FAM League, said Feardaus had promised to pay the players on numerous occasions when they came on board.

“He promised to pay us at least seven to eight times when he attended our training sessions and matches earlier in the season. Before that he told us Marcerra had strong finances for the next five years. Then he disappeared and we have yet to hear from him since.” Hadi added.

“I hope the FAM will be able to help us recoup our money. Many of us are celebrating Hari Raya soon, and we need the cash to buy food and clothes for our families. It’s not only for the celebrations, we also need it for daily expenses.”

FAM are understood to have used the club’s grant amounting to almost RM500,000 to pay the Kuantan players, but all of them only received a quarter to half of their owed amount.

Photo credit: Abdul Yahya Hadi Fan Club Facebook