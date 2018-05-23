Kuala Lumpur nail Kelantan for five, Pahang lose to Kedah in Alor Star

Kelantan FA continue to sink deeper in the Malaysia Super League while Pahang’s title ambitions halted by Kedah FA.

Kelantan FA look like a ship that is destined to capsize at the moment, after they fell to another defeat following the 5-1 thrashing to Kuala Lumpur FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Tuesday.

The loss was the Red Warriors seventh in 11 games, a defeat that looked on the cards given the inexperienced line-up head coach Fajr Ibrahim had put out against the home side.

Besides Cassio de Jesus and new Lebanese defender Alaeddine Bouslimi who lined up in central defence, the rest of the squad were made up of young local players.

They were a spirited bunch, but looked void of ideas on how to stop predators like Kuala Lumpur striker Guilherme De Paula.

The Brazilian needed only three minutes to put the home side in the lead after he headed home Paulo Josue’s corner.

Six minutes later, it was Josue’s turn to double their advantage after the Brazilian midfielder had the easy task of turning the ball into the bottom corner with the Kelantan defence backing away.

Shafiq Shaharudin pulled one back for Kelantan through a fortuitous goal in the 15th minute to give the visitors a lifeline.

But midway through the first half, they were breached again by De Paula who was left unmarked to finish home for 3-1.

Kelantan were still full of running in the second half, but never had the quality to trouble Kuala Lumpur.

The City Hawks showed them how it was done through another two goals from substitutes Ashri Chuchu and Junior Aparecido to seal the comfortable win and pile more pressure on Fajr.

Over in the Malaysian northern region, Terengganu FA striker Tchetche Kipre fired a brace to give the Turtles a 2-0 victory over Perak FA.

The striker, who returned from injury not too long ago, has now scored 20 goals in 24 appearances for Irfan Bakti’s side who climbed to fourth.

He is also the joint topscorer with Selangor FA hitman Rufino Segovia on eight goals.

Kedah FA sit one rung behind Terengganu in fifth after a 2-0 victory over Pahang FA at Darul Aman Stadium.

Baddrol Bakhtiar gave Kedah the lead through a free-kick just before half-time, before adding another goal in the 89th minute.

Photo credit: Pahang FA Facebook