Ilham Armaiyn says no pressure to score for Selangor, happy to stay on

Selangor FA winger Ilham Armaiyn says there is no pressure to get off the mark for the Red Giants, but admits he must do better after being given a new lease of life to stay in Malaysia.

Ilham and Evan Dimas were expected to be axed by Selangor at the ongoing second transfer window, but the Indonesians were surprisingly retained by the management who didn’t want to fork out huge compensations.

So the duo, along with the rest of the foreign imports are set to stay until the end of the season.

“I don’t have any pressure to score goals, maybe it is not my time yet. But that’s the expectations that come with being an import player, so I have to accept it,” Ilham told Berita Harian.

“I am still motivated to fight for the team and do well.”

Ilham will most likely keep his place on the left of midfield when Selangor travel to Penang to face PKNP FC on Wednesday.

In the reverse fixture on May 6, Selangor led through Rufino Segovia’s strike until Hafiz Ramdan popped up with a deep stoppage time equalizer to make it 1-1.

The club side are three points clear of Selangor in seventh, and the pressure on the visitors will heighten if they fail to get a result.

PKNP have won three of their five home matches so far, and are improving with every game.

Unlike Selangor, they do not rely heavily on their foreigners to get the job done, as many of the young local players like Hafiz are shining through.

Selangor, meanwhile, are hard pressed to get the most from their imports after deciding to retain them.

Only Segovia has stood out so far with eight league goals. Willian Pachecho, Alfonso de la cruz, Evan and Ilham have all flattered to deceive.

With matches in the Malaysia Super League set to come in thick and fast, they will have to buck up fast.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook