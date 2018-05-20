Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani wants players to show respect

Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani warns players not to protest against Fajr Ibrahim and expect to hold the club at ransom.

Kelantan FA president Bibi Ramjani wants new signing Alaeddine Bouslimi to start performing immediately after the Red Warriors confirmed the centre-back on Friday.

“He is coach Fajr (Ibrahim’s) first choice. I hope he will be of value to our defence and also forge a good understanding with Cassio (de Jesus) as soon as possible,” Bibi told FOX Sports Asia.

The president also urged her team not to take their contracts for granted and use it to hold the club ransom, should they be dropped for poor performance or attitude.

“I do not want them to think they have the right to protest against the head coach, and when they are dropped expect the club to pay compensation according to the contract.”

“By right, they should work hard to help the team, and not be stubborn. I want them to show respect to the coach.”

Bibi’s strong words comes in the wake of her decision to release senior players like Mohd Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

Badhri, better known as ‘Piya’, was believed to be the instigator who led the revolt against Fajr when he was appointed coach in March.

South Korean midfielder Do Dong-hyun is another player who has been exiled after a rift with Fajr and now trains on his own, while waiting for offers from other clubs.

Bibi also confirmed Kelantan are about to release their Lebanese striker Mohammed Ghaddar.

“Ghaddar is injured, so he may not get another club. But we are in talks to release him. We don’t need to pay any compensation if we do so, because as of now he is being paid more than his salary because of the advance payment we gave him,” said Bibi.

The businesswoman also said the club may not get a replacement for Ghaddar because of the transfer ban imposed by the Malaysia Football League (MFL) for failing to register their club on time.

“We had agreed with MFL that Alaeddine was replacement for Ferdinand (Sinaga) and also Bruno Lopes. So we released two imports players in exchange of signing one foreigner after appealing.”

Kelantan were docked three points by the league administrators last year for failing to come up with a plan to settle their former and present players’ salaries.

Photo credit: Bibi Ramjani Facebook