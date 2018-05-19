Tunisian Alaeddine Bouslimi joins Kelantan while Ken Ilso leaves Penang

Kelantan FA have signed Tunisian defender Alaeddine Bouslimi while former Home United striker Ken Ilso exits Penang FA.

Kelantan FA have signed Tunisian defender Alaeddine Bouslimi in a bid to shore up a gaping defence and climb out of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) relegation zone as soon as possible.

Alaeddine, signed from Tunisian club CS Hammam-Lif, is most likely to partner Brazilian defender Cassio de Jesus in the heart of defence.

Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani confirmed the news on her official Facebook page, with a picture of the defender and what looks to be his official contract.

Alaeddine’s capture comes at the expense of another defender leaving the troubled east-coast state side.

Nik Shahrul Azim was the latest player released, the centre-back leaving to join K. Rajagobal’s PKNS FC.

Ever since Fajr Ibrahim was appointed head coach, many heads have rolled in Kelantan including experienced players such as Mohd Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

The former Malaysian giants have also declared they do not require the services of their other two imports Do Dong-hyun and Mohammed Ghaddar.

Fajr is focused on rebuilding the squad with young players, who are hungry to perform but still lacking in maturity to win consistently.

As a result, they are still stuck in the bottom two, even though safety is only two points away with 12 matches remaining.

There was also exodus in another Malaysian northern club after Danish striker Ken Ilso confirmed his departure from Premier League side Penang FA.

“Sometimes things don’t go as expected, and sometimes there is no one to blame. I have today decided to give in my resignation with Penang FA. Thank you for everything and good luck in the future,” said Ilso on his Instagram page.

Ilso had scored three goals in six appearances for Penang before a shoulder injury derailed his season.

The former Kedah FA man was also linked with his old club before the injury.

Kedah have moved on for the signature of Brazilian hitman Paulo Rangel, even though the deal has yet to be finalized.

Photo credit: Penang FA Facebook