Malaysian coaches give green light to playing during Ramadhan holy month

The Malaysian football fraternity have welcomed playing during the Ramadhan fasting period, as the Malaysian league is set to continue during the holy month for the first time.



“If we were to halt matches for a month, teams who are playing well will lose that momentum, so for me continuing the league is better,” said Melaka United FA coach E. Elavarasan.

Felda United FC head coach B. Satiananthan also welcomed the Malaysia Football League’s initiative to keep the league going.

“Football leagues in Arabian countries (where the Muslim population are sometimes bigger than Malaysia) also don’t stop during Ramadhan. In fact, the festivities spirit are felt on the pitch too,” said Satiananthan.

Jelius Ating and Irfan Bakti, who handle Sabah FA and Terengganu FA respectively, also believe there won’t be any performance issues during the holy month.

Ketua Jurulatih Felda United, B. Sathianathan mahu mentaliti pemain kekal fokus dalam aksi ketika Ramadhan ini. Beliau… Posted by Football Malaysia LLP on Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Selangor FA playmaker Evan Dimas believes playing during the Ramadhan period will help players maintain their fitness.

“Playing during Ramadhan is not awkward for me because in my previous club Bhayangkara FC, football action still went on,” Evan told Berita Harian.

“I am fortunate to have this fasting experience as a journeyman. Before this, I only broke fast alone. Maybe now I will get a chance to break fast with my teammates when we play in away games.”

Previous years have seen the domestic league take close to a five-week break to observe the fasting period.

As a result, the league schedule became tormenting and teams were forced to play two matches almost every week, which resulted in performance decline and many injuries at a crucial stage.

Matches during the fasting month will, however, take place an hour later at 10pm local time to allow players sufficient time to break their fast.

The Malaysian domestic league is currently on a nine-day break to mark the start of the Ramadhan month.

Round 11 is set to resume on May 22 and will continue until the end of July. After that, the Malaysia Cup action is set to commence.

Photo credit: Felda United Facebook