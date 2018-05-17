Badhri Radzi’s playing career could be cut short after Felda United rejection

Badhri ‘Piya’ Radzi has no club offers and may have to end an illustrious playing career after Kelantan release.

Former Kelantan FA captain Mohd Badhri Radzi’s playing career could be cut short after he admitted no club has approached him after being released by the Red Warriors earlier this month.

With the Malaysia Super League second transfer window set to close on June 3, Badhri had approached Felda United FC head coach B. Satiananthan to lend his services, only to be rejected because the club could not afford him.

“Piya (Badhri) is a good player who fits into my plans. He is someone who can still contribute and a player whom I could use. But I have to forget it because Felda are on a tight budget,” Satiananthan told Berita Harian.

Badhri had played under Satiananthan in Kelantan from 2009-2010, and the two have a good relationship.

FOX Sports Asia had previously reported that the playmaker and goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat were no longer in Kelantan head coach Fajr Ibrahim’s plans.

Khairul Fahmi has gone on to sign for Melaka United FA and impressed with a clean sheet on his debut against Perak FA last weekend.

But time is running out for Badhri, who hasn’t had much game time this season after being sidelined for so long.

The 35-year-old may not be cut out for the rigours of top flight football anymore, but his experience could be useful for teams in the second division Premier League, and even the third-tier FAM League.

Kelantan FA have released 11 players so far, including Badhri and Khairul Fahmi.

The others who were released include Ferdinand Sinaga, Bruno Lopes, Amiridzwan Taj and S. Veenod.

Last week, Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani also revealed that their imports Mohammed Ghaddar and Do Dong-hyun are no longer needed by Fajr, and any interested clubs are free to negotiate with Kelantan.