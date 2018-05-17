Selangor retain all imports including Evan dimas and Ilham Armaiyn

Malaysia Super League giants Selangor FA have made the decision to retain all their foreign imports despite a lackluster showing.

Out of the five imports, only Spanish striker Rufino Segovia has shone with eight league goals and a handful of assists after 10 matches.

Alfonso De La Cruz, Willian Pachecho, Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn have been disappointing with inconsistency and that has reflected in the abysmal turnout at Cheras Stadium.

But Selangor have decided against dropping them, due to the hefty compensation involved.

“It’s not easy to change foreign imports due to the costly compensation we have to pay if we cut them loose. We don’t think they have been terrible, for instance against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) we gave them a good fight,” Selangor secretary-general Rosman Ibrahim told Berita Harian.

“We are in the FA Cup semifinals too, so for now we still have faith in them.”

Evan and Ilham were expected to be dropped due to under-par performances and injuries.

On top of that, the pair would also have to be released to the Indonesia FA for any national team assignments, even if it doesn’t fall under the FIFA calendar.

The pair were recently called up to the friendly tournament PSSI Anniversary Cup in early May.

Evan and Ilham would most likely leave the Red Giants again for the football tournament at the multi-sport Asian Games in August, when the Malaysia Cup commences.

Evan was signed for big money to orchestrate the Selangor midfield, while Ilham was expected to be the driving force to create chances from the wings.

De La Cruz, who couldn’t hold his own as a midfielder, was dropped to play central defence alongside Pachecho.

Selangor will next travel to take on club side PKNP FC upon the league resumption on May 23.

In the reverse fixture, Selangor had led until the 94th minute before Hafiz Ramdan scored a deep stoppage time equalizer.

The Red Giants have crucial back-to-back matches against Kedah FA (May 26) and Kelantan FA (June 1) after that.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook