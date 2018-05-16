Kedah, Selangor fans back Hamidin Amin to be next FAM president

Selangor and Kedah supporters clubs have backed Datuk Hamidin Amin to become the next Football Association of Malaysia president.

Datuk Hamidin Amin has received the backing of Kedah FA and Selangor FA football supporters clubs to become the next Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, ahead of the elections on July 14.

The FAM secretary-general was poised to take the hot seat uncontested after garnering 18 nominations from the respective national body affiliates, but Pahang FA and Kuala Lumpur FA had other candidates in mind.

Pahang nominated the Malaysian National Sports Institute chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim, while Kuala Lumpur gave their nod to former Kelantan FA president Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Kedah supporters club president Nor Asmadi Hamzah feels Hamidin has the clear advantage.

“All three of them are eligible, but for me Hamidin has more experience in handling the national football agenda,” Nor Asmadi told Berita Harian.

“I think he can bring about positive change to the football fraternity. So I urge all the affiliates to choose wisely without any political inclination or anything like that”.

Selangorfc.com coordinator Firdaus Abdul Mutalib also backed Hamidin to succeed Tunku Sultan Ismail (TMJ).

“The other two are good, but for me Hamidin is the most qualified. He was following TMJ’s purview before this, but if he is elected president that will change.”

Hamidin has been in the FAM setup for a decade now. If he wins, the secretary-general will be the first common man to assume the post previously held by politicians or royalties.

All three candidates would have plenty to live up to, should they become TMJ’s successor.

In his short stint, the Johor Darul Ta’zim boss had brought in lucrative sponsorships to the league, ensured that competing teams received more revenue, and cleared FAM’s existing debts among others.

TMJ is still a key figure in Malaysian football as he will stay on as the Malaysia Football League chairman.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebook