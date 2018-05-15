Negeri Sembilan coach Lemos slams player for poor attitude in MSL

Head coach Mario Lemos criticised Negeri Sembilan players for their poor attitude after losing to Kedah FA in the Malaysia Super League.



Negeri Sembilan FA’s new head coach Mario Lemos slammed the attitude of his players after his side fell to their seventh defeat of the season when Kedah FA beat them 2-1 on Sunday.

“I can only prepare this team to get better with every game, but it will not change if their attitude doesn’t improve,” the Portuguese told Berita Harian.

“We have not been good, and the obvious thing is to buck up. The players showed some determination in the second half, but it is not enough yet. They need to be smarter in games.”

Negeri were promoted to the Malaysia Super League after Felda United were relegated to the second division Premier League for failing to secure their club licensing.

The Jangs have looked every bit a second division team in the top flight this season, lacking in quality, desire and conceding plenty of soft goals.

The Negeri management’s hiring of Lemos is also questionable. He was rumored to be Bangladesh’s head coach, which was probably the main reason for him replacing Azraai Khor.

But according to a news report, Lemos was only the head of physiotherapy with the national team, and lacks any experience as head coach.

Besides Lemos, Negeri also signed up Alex Moraes and Philippines forward Angel Guirado to replace Cambodian forward Prak Mony Udom and Renas Rode.

A couple more defeats could see Negeri fall right back to the Premier League.

The bottom side face another mammoth task when the MSL resumes after a short break for the Ramadhan holy month.

They travel to take on league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim at Larkin Stadium on May 23.

In the reverse fixture on May 5, the Southern Tigers mauled them at home 4-0 as Safawi Rasid helped himself to two goals.

Negeri have to date, conceded the most goals in the league (22), as well as scoring the least (nine).

Photo credit: Team N9FC Facebook