ASEAN MSL ratings: Singapore trio shine while Cambodians flop in Malaysia

Nicolas Anil rates the ASEAN quote signings in the Malaysia Super League. Faris Ramli is right up there but Chan Vathanaka flops.

The Malaysia Super League (MSL) second transfer window has been buzzing with activity since it was opened for business on May 7.

Most of the 12-teams are chopping and changing their squad, while keeping a keen eye for imports in the ASEAN region.

The Cambodian trio of Keo Sokpheng, Chan Vathanaka and Prak Mony Udom have been released by their clubs while Philippines striker Angel Guirado has joined Negeri Sembilan.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at how some Southeast Asian stars have fared over the last five months, ever since the ASEAN quota was introduced to the league.

Hariss Harun, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Midfielder

Rating – 4/5

Harris walked into this highly competitive squad and kept his place in the starting 11. Has been a consistent performer in central midfield with his high work-rate. Keeps things simple to allow Natxo Insa and Safawi Rasid to dictate play. The captain’s productive year will be even better should JDT run away with the league title for the fifth time and qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Misagh Bahadoran, Perak FA, Forward

Ratings – 3/5

The Philippines veteran forward has been outshone by his Brazilian teammates Gilmar and Wander Luiz, who have struck up a telepathic understanding to take Perak to second in the league. The former Global-Cebu man has only made a handful appearances so far, and has yet to find the net.

Safuwan Baharudin, Pahang FA, Midfielder

Ratings – 3.5/5

The Singaporean’s second stint in Malaysia is becoming a success. Safuwan’s versatility has been key for Dollah Salleh in their bid to contend for the MSL title. His aerial prowess and knack for showing up at the right time has also helped the Elephants in both the league and FA Cup.

Theirry Chantha Bin, Terengganu FA, Midfielder

Ratings – 3/5

The French-born was part of Irfan Bakti’s revolution after inspiring the Turtles to MSL promotion last year. Not much was known about Theirry before his arrival, but the diminutive midfielder has held his own with some plucky performances. He compliments the midfield that is made up of Lee Tuck, Faiz Nasir and J. Partiban.

Faris Ramli, PKNS FC, Winger

Ratings – 4/5

One of the league’s most outstanding ASEAN player to date. The former Home United man was signed by K. Rajagobal, and he has repaid the faith by being an integral part of this free-flowing side. Faris has scored four goals in all competitions and has played almost every minute for the Red Ants this season.

Chan Vathanaka, Pahang FA, Midfielder

Ratings – 2.5/5

Cambodian fans were crushed when they found out Vathanaka’s stint had ended with the Elephants. But the truth is, it had been some time coming. Despite fielded on a regular basis, Vathanaka wasn’t the nifty, goalscoring force he was at Boeung Ket Angkor. Dollah demanded more, and he couldn’t step up. That was the end.

Keo Sokpheng, PKNP FC, Forward

Ratings – 2/5

The Cambodian was released by the club side after failing to impress. There was expectations on Sokpheng, but he was outclassed by the local players and was soon reduced to the bench before PKNP decided to end his tenure. Looks to have returned to Phnom Penh Crown.

Andik Vermansyah, Winger, Kedah FA

Ratings – 3.5/5

Andik was a late purchase by Kedah, but he has justified his signing so far. The Red Eagles knew what they getting from Andik, and he has delivered just that by tormenting defenders on the wings with his speed and direct running. Selangor knew how much they missed Andik when he showed up in style in their 4-0 thrashing in April.

Achmad Jurfiyanto, Defender, Kuala Lumpur FA

Ratings – 2.5/5

The Indonesian’s time with the City Hawks could be up soon. Achmad has been part of the Kuala Lumpur backline that have shipped in 19 goals so far. The 31-year-old, who left Indonesia’s Persib Bandung after winning two titles hasn’t been the commanding presence he is expected to be, and head coach Fabio Maciel could start looking for a replacement.

Evan Dimas, Midfielder, Selangor FA

Ratings – 2/5

One of the most disappointing ASEAN purchase this term. Expectations were high on Evan from not only the Red Giants, but also Indonesia who hold their playmaker in high regard. But despite pocketing a huge pay cheque every month, Evan’s performances have been sub-standard. Could be released if he continues in the same vein.

Prak Mony Udom, Forward, Negeri Sembilan FA

Ratings – 1.5/5

Negeri announced Prak’s release on Friday, a decision that would have come as a relief to the Cambodian international as much as the club. Like most of his Cambodian peers, Prak failed to settle into the Malaysian climate and leaves the team with only sporadic cameos and zero goals.