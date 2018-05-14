Selangor hint at Indonesian duo Ilham Armaiyn and Evan Dimas exit

Malaysia Super League giants Selangor FA hint at dropping Indonesian duo Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn.

Selangor FA have hinted Indonesia duo Ilham Armaiyn and Evan Dimas could be dropped in the second transfer window after the pair again failed to impress in the 2-2 league draw against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on Saturday.

“Our imports have to be better than the local players, they cannot be a liability to the team. They can’t be choosing the games they wish to perform in,” said head coach Nazliazmi Nasir.

“Against JDT, Ilham and Evan were decent. But the management will decide on their future, along with the other imports. They will have a meeting and I will give a report on the players’ performances.”

Saturday’s result left the Red Giants in eighth after 10 matches, a position that was reflected in the poor turnout at Cheras Stadium.

Alfonso De La Cruz, Willian Pacheho and Rufino Segovia are the other imports in the team.

Only Segovia has shone so far, the Spaniard already netting eight league goals in addition to his tireless performances in every match.

The rest have yet to step up, even though Pacheho and De La Cruz have improved a little of late.

There were plenty of expectations on Ilham and Evan to improve the Selangor squad, just like how their countryman Andik Vermansyah, Elie Aiboy and Bambang Pamungkas had done in the past.

Their failure to help Segovia with goals meant the striker has to work extra hard, but he dismissed any pressure.

“As a striker, it is our job to score goals. I’m the most forward guy in the team, so I have more chances to score. The midfield helped out with a goal (through Saiful Ridzwan Selamat), but we are disappointed not to beat JDT.”

After the Malaysia Super League commences on Jul 22, Selangor will travel to play PKNP FC a day later.

By then, they may already have new foreign faces to the squad.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook