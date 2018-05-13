Negeri Sembilan firmly rooted in MSL, K. Rajagobal’s PKNS climb to fourth

Kedah FA and PKNS FC were the big winners on Sunday in the Malaysia Super League at the expense of Negeri Sembilan and KL FA.

Kedah FA scored two early first-half goals to inflict more misery on Negeri Sembilan FA with a 2-1 victory in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Sunday.

PKNS FC, meanwhile continued their good run after dispatching Kuala Lumpur FA 3-2 at Shah Alam Stadium.

The Negeri management had tinkered significantly during the second transfer window (May 7-June 3), replacing their head coach Azraai Khor with Portuguese Mario Lemos.

They had also signed Brazilian defender Alex Moraes from Pahang FA, who was making his debut.

But Moraes and company were powerless to stop Kedah taking an eighth minute lead through their Kosovar playmaker Liridon Krasniqi.

Seven minutes later, Malaysia’s young prodigy Akhyar Rashid increased Kedah’s advantage to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Akhyar seems to be fond performing in away matches this season. In his last three away starts, the silky winger has scored twice and assisted two goals.

PKNS FC mengutip tiga mata penuh dengan menumpaskan Kuala Lumpur dengan jaringan 3-2 di Stadium Shah Alam.Tahniah Semut Merah!#TheRedAnts #FightAll #FearNone Posted by PKNS FC on Sunday, 13 May 2018

Negeri pulled back a goal 16 minutes from time, but failed to conjure up the all-important equalizer.

The defeat was their seventh in 10 matches, leaving them firmly rock bottom with little salvation at this point.

Over in the Klang Valley, K. Rajagobal’s PKNS powered their way to fourth spot after a comfortable win over Kuala Lumpur.

It was the visitors who took a sixth-minute lead through Uzbekistan defender Bobur Akbarov.

But PKNS were level through Safee Sali’s 10th minute penalty, before Faris Ramli doubled their advantage in the 38th minute.

Jonathan Acosta ensured the points for PKNS with the third goal in the 51st minute.

Guilherme De Paula’s goal for Kuala Lumpur deep into stoppage time was nothing more than a consolation for the City Hawks, who sit ninth after falling to their sixth league defeat.

But PKNS are only three points behind second placed Perak FA after winning in the league for the fifth time.

The MSL will take a nine-day break to mark the start of the Ramadhan holy month after this, with the next round of action to commence on May 22.

Photo credit: Kedah FA Facebook