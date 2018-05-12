Harry Novillo scores on JDT debut as Southern Tigers held by Selangor

Johor Darul Ta’zim striker Harry Novillo rescues point to force 2-2 draw against Selangor in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday night.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) new signing Harry Novillo capped an impressive debut with a goal as the Southern Tigers came from behind to hold Selangor FA to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The point sees JDT maintain their five-point lead at the Malaysia Super League (MSL) summit after second place Perak FA were held to a goalless draw against Melaka United.

A comfortable evening for JDT was on the cards after the visitors surged to a second-minute lead through Gonzalo Cabrera, who buried S.Kunanlan’s pass into the bottom corner.

Selangor were stung, but the early goal woke them up and they began piling bodies forward.

That endeavour drew the Red Giants level on 14 minutes, thanks to a phenomenal strike from Saiful Ridzwan Selamat.

There appeared little danger when the midfielder collected Rufino Segovia’s pass 25-metres out, but he unleashed a powerful effort over Farizal Marlias albeit a slight deflection.

Two minutes later, Selangor took the lead through the hardworking Segovia, who expertly controlled a long ball before lashing past Farizal for 2-1.

The Spaniard has made the Cheras Stadium his fortress, scoring all his eight league goals there.

JDT’s new capture Novillo looked sharp on his debut, and almost scored just before the break.

Khairulazhan, was, however equal to his effort and preserved Selangor’s lead at half-time.

JDT dominated possession after the break and finally broke Selangor’s resistance after 67 minutes.

It came through Novillo, who headed home Cabrera’s cross into the bottom corner.

JDT remained in control and kept coming at the hosts, who seemed more than happy to defend in numbers.

But it worked and the score remained 2-2 until the final whistle.

In Ipoh, Khairul Fahmi Che Mat kept a clean sheet on his Melaka United debut to keep an in-form Perak at bay.

The Bos Gaurus had won their last four league matches, but found a spirited Melaka in their way.

The Mousedeers are also taken over by E. Elavarasan, who was overseeing his first match in charge.

The result keeps Perak five points adrift from JDT, while Melaka gain another valuable point to steer two points clear over 11th placed Kelantan FA.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook