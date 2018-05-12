Annuar Musa set to contest FAM presidency in a three-way battle

Election time as Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Datuk Hamidin Amin and Datuk Seri Abdul Azim will battle it out to be FAM president.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is set to be a three-way contest after former Kelantan FA president Tan Sri Annuar Musa was nominated for the top post alongside Datuk Hamidin Amin and Datuk Seri Abdul Azim.

“FAM wishes to announce that three individuals who are Datuk Hamidin Amin, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim and Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been nominated for the new presidency role,” said interim president Datuk Yusoff Mahadi.

“The official appointment of the new president will be made at FAM’s 54th Congress (July 14).”

Annuar’s nomination, by Kuala Lumpur FA, is as surprising as Azim, who was nominated by Pahang FA on Thursday.

The politician has not been involved in football for over a year after leaving Kelantan in a heap as president in 2016.

Annuar had also contested to become FAM president last year, but pulled out at the very last minute to allow Tunku Sultan Ismail (TMJ) to become the president unopposed.

All other 18 FAM affiliates had nominated in favour of Hamidin, who is still set for a landslide victory at the Congress.

TMJ had recommended the national’s body current secretary-general when he quit the top post in March.

The executive committee members then accepted his resignation, and appointed Yusoff as the interim until the July elections.

If Hamidin wins, he would become the first common man to assume the post which was previously held by politicians and royalties.

All three candidates would have plenty to live up to, should they become TMJ’s successor.

In his short stint, the Johor Darul Ta’zim boss had brought in lucrative sponsorships to the league, ensured that competing teams received more revenue, and cleared FAM’s existing debts among others.

TMJ is still a key figure in Malaysian football as he will stay on as the Malaysia Football League chairman.