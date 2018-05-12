Pahang, Kelantan both drop precious home points in Malaysia Super League

Pahang and Kelantan both suffered losses to Terengganu and PKNP in the Malaysia Super League on Friday night.

Kelantan FA and Pahang FA both suffered home defeats at contrasting ends of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) table to derail their hopes or survival and title contention respectively.

The Red Warriors suffered their second consecutive defeat to PKNP FC after losing 2-1 at home, while Pahang also fell 1-0 to Terengganu FA.

Pahang could fall nine points behind league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim, if the Southern Tigers beat Selangor FA on Saturday.

At Darul Makmur Stadium, the Elephants were without their new imports Issey Nakajima-Farran and Austin Amutu as they aimed to keep pace with JDT.

Faiz Nasir’s 62nd minute strike settled matters to give the visitors a much deserved victory.

Penampilan ke 100 kapten pasukan pahang hari ini, Matthew Davies. Tahniah!! Posted by Pahang FA on Friday, 11 May 2018

Victory bumps the Turtles to fourth, three points behind third placed Pahang.

At Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kelantan were favourites to beat PKNP, especially after their 4-2 triumph over Kuala Lumpur FA last week.

But they fell to an opener from Hafiz Ramdan in the 62nd minute, who also scored a stoppage time equalizer against Selangor last week.

Kelantan did draw level through Imran Samso in the 74th minute, but Malaysia’s national team striker Shahrel Fikri hit the winner seven minutes from time for the draw.

The result keeps Kelantan firmly in 11th spot, while PKNP who are made out of plenty of locals climbed to sixth.

The MSL continues throughout the weekend of Round 10, with the Selangor-JDT on Saturday the highlight of the week.

Perak will host strugglers Melaka United in hopes to close the gap on the leaders. On Sunday, Negeri Sembilan face Kedah while PKNS take on Kuala Lumpur.