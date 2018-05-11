Cambodia’s Prak Mony Udom replaced by Angel Guirado at Negeri Sembilan

Prak Mony Udom becomes third Cambodian to exit Malaysian football while Philippines striker Angel Guirado joins Negeri Sembilan.

Prak Mony Udom became the third Cambodian forward to be released in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) May transfer window after he was shown the exit door by Negeri Sembilan FA.

Philippines striker Angel Guirado replaces Mony Udom at the MSL bottom side, who also terminated the services of Latvian defender Renars Rode.

He will be replaced by former Pahang FA man Alex Moraes, who was allowed to leave the Elephants earlier this week along.

Negeri are massively restructuring their squad for the remainder of the season, also replacing head coach Azraai Khor with Mario Lemos.

Mony Udom who is part of the Cambodia national team failed to make an impact and leaves the club after only five appearances and no goals to show for.

He joins Keo Sokpheng and Vathanaka, who were both released by PKNP FC and Pahang last week.

The goalscoring mantle would now fall on Guirado, who leaves Philippines side Davao Aguilas for Malaysia.

The 33-year-old forward’s latest foray comes on the back of 23 different clubs he has represented over the span of 15 years.

Sandaran Terbaharu.Dua pemain import baharu akan didaftarkan oleh N.Sembilan pada jendela perpindahan yang telah… Posted by Team N9FC on Thursday, 10 May 2018

Guirado has little time to settle into the squad, who are battling for their league survival.

The Jangs have only won once all season, which was the main reason for Azraai getting the boot.

The 4-0 thumping by league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim last week proved the final straw for the Negeri management, who can be volatile with their recruitment process.

Morais is also expected to get down to business right away, beginning with the showdown against Kedah FA on Sunday.

Negeri are currently three points adrift behind 11th placed Kelantan, and will need to start putting points on the boards as soon as possible.

The Jangs were fortunate promoters to the MSL this season, after Felda United FC were unceremoniously relegated to the second division Premier League after failing to secure their club license on time.

Photo credit: NS9 Facebook