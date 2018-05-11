Pahang’s Abdul Azim to challenge Hamidin Amin for FAM president

One Malaysian election done but another one seems to be brewing as Datuk Seri Abdul Azim challenges Datuk Hamidin Amin for the FAM post.

A new contender emerged for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency post after Pahang FA nominated Datuk Seri Abdul Azim to challenge Datuk Hamidin Amin for the hot seat.

“Pahang are nominating Abdul Azim based on his vast experience in the sporting circle and we have utmost confidence he is capable of becoming the next FAM president,” read a statement from the club.

All other 18 affiliates sent in their nominations backing FAM secretary-general Hamidin for president, ahead of the national body’s annual congress on July 14.

Abdul Azim comes with a sporting background, having been installed the new deputy president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia last week.

Besides that, he is also the chairman for Malaysia’s National Sports Institute.

Despite his foray into sports, Abdul Azim’s nomination comes as a surprise, with Hamidin expected to win the football top post uncontested.

Former FAM president Tunku Sultan Ismail (TMJ) had recommended Hamidin as his successor when he quit in March.

The national body’s executive committee members accepted his resignation in April, and elected its deputy president Datuk Yusoff Mahadi as interim president.

Hamidin is still the hot favourite to win by a landslide margin on July 14, given his experience in the football circle.

If he does triumph, the secretary-general would be the first commoner to become president, a post previously held by politicians and royalties.

Only Kuala Lumpur FA have yet to reveal their candidate ahead of the final nomination day on May 11.

The new FAM president would have big shoes to fill following TMJ’s departure.

In his short stint, the Johor Darul Ta’zim boss had brought in lucrative sponsorships to the league, ensured that competing teams received more revenue, and cleared FAM’s existing debts among others.

TMJ is still a key figure in Malaysian football as he will stay on as the Malaysia Football League chairman.

The new FAM president would be working closely with TMJ with regards to grassroots development and the national team.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia Facebook