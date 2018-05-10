Kelantan express interest in Syrian Omar Khrbin, could drop Ghaddar

Kelantan could pull off a major coup by signing 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khrbin to replace Mohammed Ghaddar.

Kelantan FA could be in for a marquee signing if they decide to splash the cash on Syrian hotshot forward Omar Khrbin, who was crowned last year’s AFC Player of the Year.

If the mega deal goes through, Kelantan’s under-performing hitman Mohammed Ghaddar will be booted out, along with South Korean midfielder Do Dong-hyun.

“I will discuss Omar with our coach Fajr (Ibrahim). We will also discuss the other outgoing transfers,” Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani told Berita Harian.

The 2017 AFC Champions League topscorer — who scored 10 goals to help Al-Hilal to the Asian showcase final — would massively boost the Red Warriors in the Malaysia Super League.

Kelantan are beginning to take shape under Fajr and notched their second league win after overcoming Kuala Lumpur FA 4-2 last week.

The Syrian coach, who wanted to quit after three games before being persuaded to stay on, has put his faith in youngsters since he was appointed in March.

In turn, Kelantan’s young guns have repaid his trust with committed performances that shone through in the Kuala Lumpur victory.

Because of that, Ghaddar’s presence is also no longer needed.

After Kelantan rushed for his signature for a fourth return to the club, the Lebanese has only scored once in the 2-1 loss to league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim on April 28.

Do is also no longer needed after he was believed to be involved in a rift with Fajr.

“Ghaddar may be dropped while Dong-hyun is also not in Fajr’s plans. So any teams that are interested in their services can contact us,” said Bibi.

Mohd Badhri Radzi, Amiridzwan Taj, Morgaro Gomis and S. Veenod are the others also on their way out.

Kelantan will be looking to move out of the relegation zone when they host PKNP FC on Friday.

Fajr’s troops are in 11th, a point behind fellow strugglers Melaka United FA.