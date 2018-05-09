Syamer Kutty Abba, Dominic Tan and Kiko Insa part of JDT squad

Portugal-based duo Syamer Kutty Abba and Dominic Tan have rejoined Johor Darul Ta’zim along with new signing Kiko Insa.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) duo Syamer Kutty Abba and Dominic Tan have returned to solidify the Southern Tigers after ending their stints with Portuguese fourth division side Vilaverdense FC.

The Malaysia Super League leaders also confirmed that Natxo Insa’s younger brother Kiko Insa has joined the team after leaving Thailand side Bangkok Glass.

“They (Dominic and Syamer) will come back and fill in the five empty player slots left by Nicolas Fernandez, Junior Eldstal, Amirulhadi Zainal, Darren Lok and Fazly Mazlan, who have been tasked to reinforce JDT II,” said JDT sports director Martin Prest.

“Dominic and Syamer will be joined by three new players in Harry Novillo, Jorge Santos Silva and Kiko Insa.”

The young duo had left for Portugal in January after inspiring Ong Kim Swee’s side to the quarterfinals of the AFC Under-23 Championship in January.

Their return to the Raul Longhi’s squad is a welcomed addition, as both players are expected to provide reinforcements in key areas.

Dominic will line up in central defence currently occupied by the likes Aidil Zafuan, Fadhli Shas, Marcos Antonio and also Kiko.

Syamer, meanwhile, will assume the anchorman role alongside Afiq Fazail and also Gary Steven Robbat.

JDT have lived up to their promise of strengthening their team for the second transfer window (May 7-June 3).

After announcing the arrival of former Lyon forward Novillo in March, the four-time league champions announced the capture of Silva last week.

The younger Insa’s arrival had also been forthcoming after the former Pahang man had already been seen training with the team.

JDT are becoming the league’s runaway leaders with a five-point cushion over Perak FA.

They have a chance to increase that advantage when they travel to play Selangor FA at Cheras Stadium this Saturday.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers