Khairul Fahmi leaves Kelantan for Melaka with heartfelt goodbye tribute

Khairul Fahmi Che Mat charts a new path with Melaka United after leaving Kelantan FA following nine years of service.

Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, better known as ‘Apek’, posted a heartfelt goodbye tribute to Kelantan FA after leaving the club for Melaka United FA following eight years of dedicated service.

“Life is full of tough and important decision, and nothing makes them easy. It has been a very taxing and emotional week for me as I made the tough decision of leaving Kelantan FA,” said the goalkeeper on his official Instagram page.

“Kelantan FA has been such a major part of my life. I was born in Kelantan, had my early education there before furthering my education in Johor and Kuala Lumpur. However I did not forget my roots and returned to start my career by playing for Kelantan since the Piala President 2008.”

“The rest they said, is history. I want to thank all my teammates, the great coaches and managers and the board of Kelantan FA. Not forgetting the wonderful and supportive fans that gave me strength to succeed.”

“I will be leaving for Melaka FA as I felt it is the right time, the right way and the right terms for me now.”

The national custodian did not rule out a return to the Red Warriors in the future, but he will have to put sentiments aside and immediately start work at an equally troubled Melaka.

The Mousedeers have lost four consecutive league matches and sit only a point above Kelantan in the relegation mix-up.

Melaka have also appointed E. Elavarasan as their new head coach to replace the ‘rested’ Eduardo Almeida.

Elavarasan and Khairul Fahmi will need to impress immediately ahead of Melaka’s tough away assignment to Perak FA in the league on Saturday.

The Bos Gaurus have a contrasting league form, winning their last four matches to sit second in the Malaysia Super League.

Besides Khairul Fahmi, Mohd Badhri Radzi is also set to leave Kelantan after the club confirmed the former captain is no longer in head coach Fajr Ibrahim’s plans.