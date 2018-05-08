Kedah on the verge of signing former JDT II striker Paulo Rangel from Thai League

Kedah FA are set to bring back ex-Selangor FA striker Paulo Rangel from Thai League 1 club Nakhon Ratchasima in the May transfer window.

Kedah FA are almost certain to secure the services of Paulo Rangel for the ongoing second transfer window (May 7 to June 3), the club’s chief executive officer revealed on Monday.

“We are finalizing the necessary details with him at the moment, and looking forward to having him on board with us,” Kedah CEO Yusdi Madeonus Mohamad Yunus told FOX Sports Asia.

“The decision was made after feedback from the coaches and players. We hope his presence will translate into better game play and more wins after this.”

Rangel’s imminent arrival will see Pablo Pallares leaving the Red Eagles after only five months. Pallares had incurred the wrath of many Kedah fans with his profligacy in front of goal.

The former Almeria forward has only scored three times this year, a sub-par return that signals the end of his Kedah career.

Rangel’s arrival will be a much anticipated affair, considering the tattooed Brazilian hitman’s track record in the Malaysia Super League.

The 33-year-old striker has scored 54 goals in the MSL with Perak FA, Selangor FA, Terengganu FA and Johor Darul Ta’zim II over the span of four years (2013-2016).

Rangel currently plies his trade with Thai League 1 outfit Nakhon Ratchasima, where he has scored 11 goals in 17 appearances.

The other strikers in the Kedah side are Akhyar Rashid and Farhan Roslan.

Kedah were thought to be interested in their former forward Ken Ilso before Rangel, but the Dane is believed to be nursing a shoulder injury.

Besides Rangel, Yusdi also confirmed the state side are on the hunt for a goalkeeper.

“We need some back-up in that department, but we would obviously be looking at a local player.”

If the transfer is sealed in the coming days, Rangel could make his Kedah debut against Negeri Sembilan on Sunday.