Selangor could drop foreign players, admits Nazliazmi after PKNP draw

Selangor head coach Nazliazmi admitted that some of the foreign players at the club should be released during the transfer window.

Selangor FA head coach Nazliazmi Nasir indicated that some of the club’s foreign players will be dropped in the second transfer window after seeing his side held to a 1-1 draw against PKNP FC.

“Yes, some of our foreign players could be dropped. I can’t reveal who they are now, but I will do in due time. A big team like Selangor should be built on great players,” Nazliazmi told FOX Sports Asia.

“Once we get the green light from the management, we will look at dipping into the transfer market.”

Willian Pacheco, Alfonso De La Cruz, Evan Dimas, Ilham Armaiyn and Rufino Segovia are the foreigners in the Red Giants squad this term.

Out of them, only Segovia has seemed to justify his pay cheque week in week out with committed performances that includes goals.

The rest have not lived up to their billing and could be on their way out.

On Sunday, Hafiz Ramdan’s equalizer four minutes into injury time derailed an already bleak looking Selangor season.

The Red Giants went ahead through Segovia’s 53rd minute tap-in, but couldn’t hold as PKNP fought back for the deserved draw.

Victory leaves Selangor in ninth, just two points above the relegation zone, while PKNP are seventh.

Nazliazmi was also left ruing the last gasp equalizer.

“In football, you have to be focused for the whole game. We thought we had done enough, but they scored with the last kick. We have to regroup to prepare for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) next.” he added.

PKNP head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim also hinted he could drop some foreign players who have not delivered.

“Our forward (Yeon) Gi-sung has not scored in nine matches. It’s tough, because the local boys have to pick up the mantle. I expect our foreign players to deliver, but they have yet to,” said Abu Bakar.

“But our President Cup players have done well. I have made proposal for three positions to have new players in the second transfer window. Our aim is to stay in the MSL for next season.”

The second transfer window runs from May 7 to June 3.

PKNP next travel to face Kelantan FA this Friday, while Selangor take on runaway league leaders JDT on Saturday.

Photo credit: Selangor FA Facebook