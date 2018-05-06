Gilmar inspires Perak to second in MSL as Selangor held by PKNP

PKNP FC claimed a last-gasp draw against Selangor while Perak climb to second in Malaysia Super League with victory over Terengganu.

Hafiz Ramdan’s stoppage time goal gave PKNP FC a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Selangor FA, as Perak FA jumped to second in the Malaysia Super League after defeating Terengganu FA 3-2.

At Cheras Stadium on Sunday, a floodlight malfunction caused a 13-minute delay just five minutes into the Selangor-PKNP game.

But the hosts’ chances of finding a breakthrough looked dim after the lights came on, as PKNP dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Clovis Franklin had the best chance of the first half, but the African defender sliced his shot wide with only Khairulazhan Khalid to beat.

The second half also saw limited goalmouth action, until Rufino Segovia converted Joseph Kallang Tie’s cross-shot in the 53rd minute.

PKNP had a great chance to equalize in the 69th minute, but Khairulazhan came to Selangor’s rescue by beating away Alif Safwan’s close range effort.

Just as Selangor thought of going home with three points, Hafiz rammed home a ferocious strike from outside the box four minutes into injury time.

The result was nothing more than the visitors deserved after shading the overall match over their illustrious opponents.

In Ipoh, Perak closed the gap on league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim to five points after a dominant first half which saw them score all three goals.

A rapid fire opening 13 minutes saw Perak striker Wander Luiz open the scoring after five minutes through a beautiful curling strike from 25-metres.

Terengganu, were, however level six minutes later through J. Partiban’s near-post flick.

But Perak restored their lead through another Brazilian striker Gilmar, who finished off a flowing team move into the top corner in the 13th minute.

Gilmar would bag his second of the night seven minutes from the break after converting a spot-kick to put Perak 3-1 to the good.

Both the Brazilians upfront seem a partnership made in heaven after getting on the score sheet together five times this season.

Terengganu midfielder Lee Tuck ensured a nervy finish for Perak after tucking away a 79th minute penalty, but the Bos Gaurus hung on for the precious win.

Photo credit: Perak TBG Facebook