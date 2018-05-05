JDT go six points clear in MSL, Kelantan seal win as Pahang drop points

JDT put four past Negeri Sembilan while Pahang drew against Kedah. Crisis-club Kelantan nail win against Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia Super League.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) stormed six points clear in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) after they annihilated Negeri Sembilan 4-0 on Saturday, powered by a Safawi Rasid brace.

The league leaders extended their advantage after closest rivals Pahang FA dropped points at home to Kedah FA following a 2-2 draw at Darul Makmur Stadium.

Other results saw Kelantan FA overcome Kuala Lumpur FA 4-2, while PKNS FC ran out 2-0 winners against Melaka United FA.

In Paroi, the Southern Tigers only needed five minutes to go ahead through Gonzalo Cabrera’s penalty after Fauzan Dzulkifli handled Nazmi Faiz’s free-kick in the box.

The visitors continued to dominate proceedings against the bottom side, with Safawi and Nazmi Faiz both coming close.

JDT took a 2-0 lead in the 37th minute when a mix-up in the Negeri goal left a surprised Corbin Ong to stoop a low header home and double the visitors advantage.

In doing so, the full-back became the 11th different goalscorer for the league leaders, more than any other teams.

Raul Longhi’s men could have gone 3-0 up after Cabrera rounded the goalkeeper, but Nasriq Baharom came to Negeri’s rescue by heading off the line.

Negeri had the perfect opportunity to pull a goal back through a penalty 10 minutes after the restart, but Kim Doheon wasted the opportunity by smashing his shot onto the crossbar.

JDT would show them how it was done by converting their second penalty of the night through Safawi in the 62nd minute.

The forward earned the spot-kick himself after he was hacked from behind by Aizulridzwan Razali, who was lucky to stay on the pitch after collecting a caution just minutes earlier.

Safawi would notch his double with a magnificent curling strike in the 73rd minute, an effort that got JDT boss Tunku Sultan Ismail shaking his head in pure amazement.

In Kuantan, Pahang went ahead after 11 minutes through an Alvaro Silva own goal, but the visitors were level seven minutes later through Sandro Da Silva.

A sumptuous Safuwan Baharuddin strike would give Pahang a 2-1 lead heading into half-time, but Kedah again stormed back through another Sandro equalizer two minutes after the interval.

A topsy turvy week for Kelantan meanwhile ended in euphoria after they strolled to a 4-2 victory over Kuala Lumpur.

The Red Warriors head coach Fajr Ibrahim had signaled his intention to resign on Thursday, only to be coaxed to stay on by Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani.

Against Kuala Lumpur, he manned the touchline and put out a team full of youngsters.

They repaid the Syrian’s faith with arguably the performance of the season so far, thanks to a Shafiq Shaharuddin double, coupled with goals by Nik Azli Nik Alias and Nik Akif Syahiran.

Victory keeps Kelantan in the bottom two, but they are only a point behind Melaka United who fell to a 2-0 loss to PKNS.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook