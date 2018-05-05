Ex-Galatasaray winger Lucas Ontivero joins Johor Darul Ta’zim II

Johor Darul Ta’zim II have announced the signing of former Galatasaray and Montreal Impact winger Lucas Ontivero for the May transfer window.

Barely 24 hours after announcing the arrival of Brazilian forward Jorge Santos Silva, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) revealed the capture of another South American attacker in Lucas Ontivero to their sister club JDT II.

“A player who has seen action with clubs like Independiente Under20, Galatasaray, Montreal, Venados FC and Chacarita Juniors will be with us as we hunt success for JDT in the future,” said the club’s sporting director Martin Prest.

JDT had earlier announced Silva, who will most likely form a partnership with ex-Lyon forward Harry Novillo who was signed in March.

SELAMAT DATANG KE KELUARGA JDTKelab Bolasepak Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) mengalu-alukan kehadiran pemain muda berusia 23… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Friday, 4 May 2018

The Southern Tigers are doing their business early ahead of the second transfer window, which has just been brought forward by league administrators Malaysian Football League to May 7.

The second transfer window will now run from May 7 – June 3, instead of the earlier scheduled date (May 14- June 10).

Ontivero’s arrival is a much needed boost for JDT II, who are currently languishing bottom in the second division Premier League.

Benjamin Mora’s charges have yet to win in nine matches, suffering five defeats and four draws to sit six points adrift of safety.

The other imports that make up the squad are Nicolas Fernandez, Bruno Soares and Murilo Damasceno.