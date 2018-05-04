JDT announce Brazil forward Jorge Santos Silva as latest foreign signing

Johor Darul Ta’zim have announced Brazilian striker Jorge Santos Silva as the latest foreign signing to partner Harry Novillo.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on Friday announced Brazlian forward Jorge Santos Silva as their latest foreign capture ahead of the second transfer window.

“The club has reached an agreement with Al-Batin FC from Saudi Arabia for the full transfer of Jorge Santos Silva,” said JDT Sports Director Martin Prest.

“The club is delighted and happy to have a hungry player of his calibre, striving to achieve greatness, and wanting to be a part of the fastest growing, determined club with high ambitions of success in all aspects.”

Silva could partner Harry Novillo, JDT’s other new foreign striker when the second transfer window comes into effect in mid May.

SELAMAT DATANG KE KELUARGA JDTKelab telah mencapai persetujuan dengan Al-Batin FC dari Arab Saudi atas perpindahan… Posted by JOHOR Southern Tigers on Thursday, 3 May 2018

The 31-year-old Silva joins the Southern Tigers after stints with 13 different clubs in a career that spans a decade.

He joins the Malaysia Super League (MSL) leaders after scoring 19 goals in 34 appearances for Al-Batin.

JDT boss Tunku Sultan Ismail (TMJ) had previously iterated that he will significantly boost the squad when the transfer window opens.

The four-time defending league champions are hoping to seal the league for the fifth consecutive time and secure an automatic berth to the AFC Champions League in 2019.

Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers Facebook