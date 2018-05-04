Coach Fajr Ibrahim wants to quit Kelantan after three games in charge

Three games in and head coach Fajr Ibrahim has resigned following backlash from his own staff and players.

Troubled Malaysia Super league (MSL) side Kelantan FA were plunged into further crisis after their new head coach Fajr Ibrahim threw in the towel by resigning just three matches into his tenure.

The Syrian conveyed his intentions to quit to assistant Yusri Che Lah in the aftermath of the 2-0 loss to PKNP FC on Wednesday.

“I have yet to receive his resignation letter. Even when I met him recently, he didn’t say anything about wanting to quit. I will wait for a black and white from him before acting,” Kelantan president Bibi Ramjani told Stadium Astro.

Should Fajr decide to go ahead with his resignation, Yusri could take over the first team again. The assistant was in charge before Fajr took over in March.

Jangan mana-mana pihak menimbulkan sesuatu issue melainkan kenyataan dari president KAFA sahaja.. saksikan Astro arena 801.. kenyataan president.. Posted by Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan on Wednesday, 2 May 2018

The former Syrian national coach was initially employed as the club’s technical director, before his role was changed to head coach.

Fajr’s intention to resign will come as a major blow to Bibi, who had stuck by her appointment despite plenty of backlash from some of the team officials and senior players.

Bibi had previously confided with FOX Sports Asia that she was willing to release the club’s longest serving players Mohd Badhri Radzi and Khairul Fahmi Che Mat because they were not part of Fajr’s plans.

Khairul Fahmi is set to move on after getting an offer from Melaka United, while Badhri’s future remains in the balance.

Fajr has only managed a point from the three games he has overseen. It came against bottom side Negeri Sembilan, courtesy of a stoppage time goal to secure a 1-1 draw.

Kelantan had gone on to lose 2-1 to Johor Darul Ta’zim, and to PKNP after that.

The Red Warriors, slumped in 11th in the league, will host a resurgent Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.