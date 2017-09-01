Time for Japan’s ‘Big Three’ to step aside

Japan became the third team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday evening with a clinical 2-0 win over Australia at Saitama Stadium but it was done with some familiar faces on the bench.

For some time, the Samurai Blue have had their big three in attack: their European-based holy trinity of Keisuke Honda and the twin Shinjis of Kagawa and Ozazaki were respected and envied around Asia.

Fans in Japan could stay up late every weekend in the hope of seeing their stars playing in the biggest and best leagues in the world. Kagawa roared on by 80,000 fans at Borussia Dortmund, Honda in action at the San Siro, another cathedral of European football, and then there was Okazaki.

There he was in the 2015-16 season helping Leicester City to an English Premier League title that was as unlikely as it was celebrated around the world.

All had their ups and downs in Europe but they were three of the biggest names in Asian football. Yet on Thursday, with Japan facing a crucial game against Australia when a win would take the team to Russia next summer and anything else would be a major problem, none of the trio featured in any meaningful way.

Four years ago, Japan secured qualification for Brazil 2014 at the same stadium against the same opposition. All three played for all but three minutes as Okazaki was taken off.

Four years on, the same player entered proceedings with four minutes remaining. By then the hosts were two goals to the good and the celebrations had were starting among 60,000 fans in Saitama and millions more watching across the country.

They didn’t care that the familiar faces were on the sidelines. In football there are always new heroes to hail,

In the first half Takuma Asano stole behind the Socceroo backline to shoot smartly past Mathew Ryan in goal. The 22 year-old is already in Europe, playing his club football for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. With plenty of running and awareness of what is going on around him, Asano could be around for some time to come.

He was upstaged, not that he will mind, in the second half. Yosuke Ideguchi is in the minority in the squad as he still plays in the J.League but perhaps not for much longer.

Just 21, the Gamba Osaka midfielder was Japan’s best player even before he sealed the win and a place in World Cup number six with seven minutes remaining.

Picking up the ball in the middle of the Australian half, Ideguchi ran past the away defence and then curled a fine shot pat Ryan from outside the area.

“The coach decided to play me on this big stage and so I came into the match determined to deliver results and that led to the goal,” Ideguchi said. “There is still a long way to go until next year’s World Cup so I want to continue to improve so that I keep getting picked.”

He should be and that is bad news for his seniors.

Partly this is all down to age. Both Honda and Okazaki will both have just turned 32 by the time Russia kicks off. Such an age lies somewhere between the football adjectives of ‘experienced’ and ‘veteran’.

Any coach would start to look for younger blood though it is instructive that Vahid Halilhodzic chose to do so not during a pleasant friendly but a crucial World Cup qualifier.

It is also partly in response to a lack of playing time. Honda especially struggled to get on the pitch in the first half of 2017 with AC Milan. The prospect of losing his national team spot –as warned by Halilhodzic –was one reason for his recent move to Pachuca in Mexico.

Kagawa has played more for Dortmund but is still in and out of the side. Add that to a series of indifferent performances for Japan in the past year or so and then not making it over the white line is understandable.

It may be frustrating for the players but it is encouraging for Japan. When stars of such quality and experience are overlooked for such a big game, it asks questions of the youngsters.

And they stepped up when their team and coach needed them.

Kagawa, Okazaki and Honda are no longer automatic choices for Japan and while that does not mean their international careers are over, what can be said for sure is this: the generations are changing in Japan.

The big three are going to be seeing more of the bench and that includes those of the Russian variety next summer. Honda, Kagawa and Okazaki need to move over, there is a new generation pushing through.