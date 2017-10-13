Cahill could face FIFA action over celebration

Tim Cahill could face FIFA action for his goal celebration in Australia’s World Cup qualifying win over Syria.

Cahill’s extra-time winner and 50th goal for the Socceroos earlier this week sent Australia through to an intercontinental play-off against Honduras for a place at next summer’s tournament in Russia.

But as the ball hit the net, Cahill didn’t perform his usual ‘boxing the corner flag’ routine and instead outstretched his arms in the manner of an aeroplane and then made a T sign with his hands.

That could potentially prompt a FIFA investigation over whether the 37-year-old was advertising Byron Bay-based travel company TripADeal.

Cahill is TripADeal’s new brand ambassador, with the company asking followers on social media after the match if they had seen the ex-Everton midfielder “doing the ‘T’”.

There was a responding tweet from Cahill featuring emojis including a football and an aeroplane. Both posts have since been deleted.

Players have previously found themselves in hot water from FIFA for plugging companies on the field.

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner was fined €100,000 and banned for one match after promoting betting company Paddy Power on his underpants.