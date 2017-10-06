Syria-Australia play-off is poised for thrilling second leg

When filled with the green of its local club side, the Hang Jebat Stadium in Malaysia is one of the more intimidating venues in Southeast Asia.

Thousands of ultras gather pre-match with flares and face masks at a venue named after a 15th century Malaccan warrior, who was killed following a lengthy duel as he rebelled against the local rulers.

Given some of the comments from the Australian fans, supporters and players at the end of their first leg continental playoff against Syria, there was close to a second rebellion 500 years after the first as they railed against what was a highly dubious penalty decision from Iranian referee Alireza Faghani that saw the clash end 1-1.

The race that leads out to the pitch is also one of the more iconic in the region, filled as it is with a dazzling array of murals of heroes past and present. But there was little of either the atmosphere or the drama of those glory days during an opening half hour that was stagnant at best.

But things were brought to life in the 40th minute as Robbie Kruse tapped home following some smart work from Mathew Leckie down the right, to send the Socceroos into the break a goal to the good.

That late penalty converted by Omar Al Somah saw things finish all square though and leaves the tie delicately poised ahead of the return in Sydney next Tuesday.

Understandably most of the focus will be on the decision by the vastly experienced match official to award the 85th minute penalty, as Leckie challenged for a high ball with Al Somah inside the box. Even with all the available replays there’s little to no evidence as to what it was actually given for, other than perhaps a perceived push

by the Australian midfielder.

However, that obscures a performance by Syria that once again provides further evidence as to just how quickly the gap is closing between those at the top and the supposed lower rungs of Asian football.

This, remember, was a clash between the reigning Asian Cup champion and a nation that has only qualified for that tournament once this century; one that pits one of the continent’s wealthier nations with a host of players plying their trade in Europe against another riven by conflict and whose biggest stars are based elsewhere in

West Asia.

On paper, and certainly from the commentary in Australia, this was a match they were expected to win at a neutral venue that was so sparsely populated that you could clearly hear the exhortations from the respective benches.

From the Australia side of things that was often ‘move it, move it, move the ball’ and the Socceroos did just that; dominating possession for long stretches of the contest against a Syrian outfit that were content to play as they had throughout virtually the entire campaign by sitting and waiting to counter.

But they execute that with just as much precision as any other nation in Asia and with the two players at the tip of their 4-4-2, Al Somah and Omar Khribin, they had the class to cause the visiting team plenty of trouble.

Indeed over a second half that was far more up-tempo and open than the first, both teams had numerous chances to grab more than the lone goals that they did with Tomi Juric hitting the post twice in the same attack four minutes after the restart and Al Somah also hitting the post seven minutes prior to the penalty.

That effort, as was the case with many of Syria’s late chances, came through the invention of second half substitute Firas Al Khatib. Even after sacrificing much of the last half decade to his self-enforced international absence and at the age of 34, he looms as the real danger man for the second leg.

Australia too have a talismanic veteran presence in Tim Cahill should the occasion call for his arrival but it’s far more likely that we’ll see Al Khatib start in Sydney. With the scheming Mahmoud Al Mawas also a key creative force in midfield, Syria are far from out of this tie.

In the face of harsh domestic criticism, the Australia coach, Ange Postecoglou, stuck firm to his tactical principles although he did tweak the personnel and positions within it and the Socceroos will remain confident of finishing the job at home.

But with every match they play essentially being an away one, there will be less trepidation for Syria than for most nations when they have to travel to the fortress-like home of the Asian champions and get a result.

All in all this was a clash that showed just how competitive things are right across Asia these days. Whilst it was far from a classic played on a questionable surface, the tie just where most neutrals and perhaps even the teams themselves would have wanted it to be – right on a knife edge ahead of a second leg where Australia could edge closer to their fourth consecutive World Cup or Syria an historic maiden appearance.