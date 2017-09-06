Bye, Sinthaweechai: Tributes to a Thai giant

Thailand’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign came to a conclusion with Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Australia, and it was also the end of the road for veteran goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

The 35-year-old called time on his international career in the immediate aftermath of that match in Melbourne to sign off with 78 caps from a 15-year spell representing the War Elephants.

Standing just 1.8m tall, Sinthaweechai – who previously went by the name of Kosin – was not the tallest shot-stopper, even by Southeast Asian standards, but more than made up for that with his athleticism, fine reflexes and strong command of his area.

Currently plying his trade in the Thai League T1 with Suphanburi, the Sakon Nakhon native is best remembered for his time at Chonburi from 2007 to 2015, where he made over 230 appearances for the club.

Sinthaweechai also plied his trade overseas having spent a full season at Indonesian giants Persib Bandung in 2006.

As expected, the tributes and adulation flowed freely for one of most consistent goalkeepers in the history of Thai football.

Kiatisuk Senamuang, Thailand’s most famous footballing son, was both a team-mate and coach of Sinthaweechai and labelled him as “the best”, while also pointing out he would one day go on to become an good goalkeeping coach.

น้องคือผู้รักษาประตูทีมชาติไทยที่ดีที่สุดอีกคนหนึ่ง ขอบใจมากนะน้องที่นึกถึงพี่และร่วมรบเคียงบ่าเคียงไหล่มาด้วยกัน น้องไม่เคยทำให้พี่ผิดหวัง หลังจากนี้ขอให้ประสบความสำเร็จในสโมสร ตั้งใจศึกษาหาความรู้งานโค้ช วันหนึ่งข้างหน้าพี่ก็คงจะได้เห็นโค้ชผู้รักษาประตูทีมชาติที่ดีและเก่งมาประดับวงการครับ โชคดีน้องรัก👍⚽️🇹🇭 A post shared by Kiatisuk Senamuang (@coach_zico) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Thailand striker Teeratep Winothai, who was on the youth ranks of both Everton and Crystal Palace, used the hashtag “#oldbutgold” to describe the keeper, while international team-mate Theerathon Bunmathan hailed him as an example to follow.

ผมไม่รู้จะบรรยายอะไร..อยากจะบอกว่าพี่คือที่สุดแล้วครับ ขอบคุณพี่ที่รับใช้ชาติมาตลอดและเป็นต้นแบบที่ดีให้น้องๆ..คอยปลุกเร้าให้กำลังใจในยามที่ทีมย่ำแย่ ผมอยากให้ทุกคนสรรเสริญผู้ชายคนนี้ครับ โกสินทร์หรือสินทวีชัย" 🇹🇭🙏🏻😭💪🏻👍🏻 #พี่ตี๋อำลาทีมชาติ A post shared by ธีราทร บุญมาทัน (@theerathon_3) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Meanwhile, Bangkok United winger Jakkapan Pornsai called Sinthaweechai “The Legend”, adding that it was an honour to play alongside him for the War Elephants and thanking him for everything he learned from the goalkeeper.

The Legend….เป็นเกียรติมากครับที่ได้ร่วมเล่นทีมชาติไทยด้วยกัน ขอบคุณทุกๆ คำสอนและแบบอย่างที่ดีตลอดมาครับ โชคดีกับเส้นทางเดินต่อไปครับ 🙏🏼 @sinthaweechai A post shared by Jakkapan Pornsai ≠ (@jakkapan_77) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Even in what would ultimately prove to be his last game on the international stage on Tuesday, Sinthaweechai showed he still was capable of performing at the highest level with his “superhuman efforts” limiting the Socceroos to just two goals.

Had the perfect view of the Thai goalkeeper's superhuman efforts tonight. Incredible performance. #AUSvTHA pic.twitter.com/celyutCTpw — Athas Zafiris (@ArtSapphire) September 5, 2017

It was not just Thais who were paying tribute to Sinthaweechai, with fans from Indonesia also remembering his contributions to Persib over a decade ago.

we love you sinthaweechai from bobotoh persib 🇮🇩 — Bobotoh Jampang (@jampangbobotoh) September 5, 2017

Sinthaweechai’s international retirement does not exactly leave a huge void on the field, given he has spent the past few years playing second fiddle to first-choice Kawin Thamsatchanan.

However, his professionalism and experience was crucial in a Thailand team that regularly saw the introduction of fresh blood in the setup.

For the future of Thai football, it is imperative that similar role models emerge in the dressing room to show younger players the way.

Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool – Honour roll

Thai Premier League champion – 2007 (with Chonburi)

ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup champion – 2016 (with Thailand)

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist – 2003, 2005 (with Thailand Under-23)