Big wins for Jordan, Bahrain in Asian Cup qualifiers

Jordan remain on course to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after cruising to a 4-1 victory over Afghanistan at the King Abdullah II Stadium on Tuesday.

First-half goals by Saeed Murjan, Odai Al-Saify and Yaseen Al-Bakhit got the Jordanians on their way, although Zubayr Amiri netted to hand Afghanistan a lifeline in the 72nd minute.

However, it was always going to prove a mere consolation and, a minute from time, Sami Al-Hasani popped up to add a fourth for the hosts and cap off a dominant display.

FT: JOR 🇯🇴 4 – 1 AFG 🇦🇫 Jordan hit four past Afghanistan in the #ACQ2019 Group C clash#OAOG #Asia pic.twitter.com/TH3g07bhJV — AFC Asian Cup (@afcasiancup) September 5, 2017

With the result, Jordan remain top of Group C with a two-point lead over Vietnam, who beat Cambodia 2-1 earlier in the day.

There was also an emphatic triumph for Bahrain in Group E as they crushed Chinese Taipei 5-0 at the Bahrain National Stadium.

Mahdi Abduljabbar was the star of the show with a second-half brace, while Komail Al-Aswad, Ali Jaafar Madan and Abdulla Yusuf Helal were all also on target for the Bahrainis.

Bahrain currently hold a three-point lead at the summit of their group after second-placed Turkmenistan struck late to rescue a 1-1 draw away to Singapore.

Oman bounced back from defeat in their previous qualifier in fine style, cruising to a 5-0 triumph past a hapless Maldives side at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

However, it is Palestine who remain top of Group D as second-half strikes by Yashir Pinto and Abdelatif Bahdari helped them beat Bhutan 2-0 and maintain their 100 per cent record thus far.

СБОРНАЯ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА ОДЕРЖАЛА ПЕРВУЮ ПОБЕДУ В ОТБОРЕ КУБКА АЗИИ-2019https://t.co/4LJsynuJDL pic.twitter.com/zCYUA6rCbr — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) September 5, 2017

Over in Group F, Tajikistan finally got on the board as they claimed a 2-1 victory against Nepal courtesy of goals from Manuchekhr Dzhalilov and Dilshod Vasiev.

They move up to third in their group but remain a couple of points outside the top two currently occupied by Philippines and Yemen, who played out a 2-2 draw.

Lebanon continue to be unbeaten in Group B but they were unable to claim a third consecutive triumph as they were held to a 2-2 draw by DPR Korea.

The group’s other match also saw the spoils shared following a 1-1 tie between Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Tuesday’s only clash in Group A saw Balwant Singh grab a double to hand India a 2-0 win over Macau at the Estadio Campo Desportivo, making it three wins out of three for the South Asian nation.