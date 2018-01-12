Ramires eyes Inter Milan move

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires admits he is eyeing a move to Inter Milan after spending the last two years at Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

The Brazilian left Stamford Bridge six months after winning the 2014/15 Premier League title with the Blues to join Jiangsu where he has made 70 appearances and scored 16 goals.

However, the 30-year-old is now eager to return to Europe this month and is targeting a move to Serie A side Inter Milan.

Nada mais para pedir, somente agradecer! 2 goals and a important victory! I'm beyond grateful, I have nothing else to ask for! 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/dV87UQFQtO — Ramires (@Rami7oficial) August 19, 2017

Ramires told Sky Italy: “If I had to go back to Europe and do it in a big club like Inter, it would be a happy moment for me and my family, and if it happens I will be ready.

“The question of the hiring not only depends on me, there are different parties involved – the negotiations must satisfy both clubs. I hope we can reach an agreement and go to Inter.

“I must continue doing well here to hope to return to Europe.”