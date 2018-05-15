Fandi Ahmad appointed Singapore coach for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have announced Fandi Ahmad as the Singapore national team coach until the end of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The announcement was made by FAS President Lim Kia Tong and his Executive Council members at a news conference at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday, May 15.

Fandi who currently coaches the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League will take over with immediate effect and prepare the team for the upcoming Suzuki Cup.

Singapore are in Group B alongside defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Brunei/Timor Leste and will kick off their campaign with a home game on Nov 9 against Indonesia.

His appointment comes in the wake of V. Sundram Moorthy’s surprise announcement in April that he will step down following a disappointing stint with the Lions. After taking the hot seat on May 27 2016, Sundram has only won 3 out of 23 ‘A’ International matches with a record of 15 defeats and five draws.

“There has been much discussion since we announced the departure of V. Sundram Moorthy on 9 April 2018. It has been a month since departure and we are aware that the football fraternity would like to hear about our plans for the national team moving forward,” said FAS President Mr Lim.

“The national team has to excite our fans and ignite the nation each time they get on to the field of play especially when stepping onto our own turf.

“We are pleased to announce today that Fandi Ahmad will be our national team coach to lead the Lions at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. We will concurrently continue to explore all possibilities with regards to the national team coach role.

“The FAS will continue our search for the next national team coach and all feedback from stakeholders will be taken into consideration.”

As for the man himself, Fandi wasted little time with the congratulatory notes and delved straight into his thoughts on the main event happening in November.

“The Suzuki Cup group we have been drawn in is tough but I believe we have our abilities. We must trust the players and most importantly we need the home support,” declared Fandi.

“I love this format because it gives everybody a chance to upset the odds. I believe if the players give their soul, we can fight anybody.

“Yes, most of our neighbouring countries have passed us in recent years but this is the time where the players must wake up and the fans must come.

“The Lion is there but without the roar, there is no Lion. I strongly believe we have a fighting chance.”

Fandi also revealed that ex-players Noh Alam Shah and S. Subramani will be part of his backroom setup.