Thailand, Indonesia to meet in AFF Suzuki Cup final rematch

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will deliver a rematch of the previous edition’s final after Thailand and Indonesia were drawn together in Group B on Wednesday.

⚽ #AFFSUZUKICUP2018 DRAW ⚽ The groups for this year’s tournament have been decided! Are you happy with your country’s group? 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ol2UfJN48Q — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 2, 2018

In a glamorous draw in Jakarta, defending champions Thailand and 2016 runners-up Indonesia were pitted against each other, along with Philippines, Singapore and either Brunei Darussalam or Timor-Leste, who will face off in the qualifying playoff.

Meanwhile, Group A will see Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos lock horns for a top-two finish, which guarantees a semi-final berth.

Interestingly enough, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore were all in the same group back in 2016, as were Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia.

New edition, new look! Presenting the new logo for the #AFFSuzukiCup18! pic.twitter.com/tlH5CJQnEM — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) May 2, 2018

The only difference will be the addition of a fifth team in each group this year, as the ASEAN Football Federation expands the tournament to ten teams for only the second time in the competition’s 22-year history.

The 2016 final rematch will take place on November 17 in Thailand, while Vietnam’s clash with neighbours Myanmar on November 20 will also be one of the tournament’s most eagerly-anticipated clashes.

Group A: Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos

Group B: Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam/Timor-Leste