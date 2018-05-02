Singapore get Thailand and Azkals, Malaysia up against Myanmar and Vietnam

Singapore and Malaysia will not meet in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup group stage after the Lions were drawn into Group B while Malaysia sit in Group A.
Group A will see Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos while Group B houses Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Brunei/Timor Leste.
The Lions are without a coach since V. Sundram Moorthy stepped down last month while Harimau Malaya will go into battle with ex-Kedah FA coach Tan Cheng Hoe at the helm.
The #AFFSuzukiCup2018 draw is complete❗️Are you happy with what your nation got? Will you make it out of the group stage? 🤔
Singapore fixtures
Nov 9 Friday – Singapore vs Indonesia
Nov 13 Tuesday – Philippines vs Singapore
Nov 21 Wednesday – Singapore vs Brunei/Timor Leste
Nov 25 Sunday – Thailand vs Singapore
Malaysia fixtures
Nov 8 Thursday – Cambodia vs Malaysia
Nov 12 Monday – Malaysia vs Laos
Nov 20 Tuesday – Vietnam vs Malaysia
Nov 24 Saturday – Malaysia vs Myanmar