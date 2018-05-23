North Korea trip awaits Ceres-Negros, Home United in AFC Cup

Either Ceres-Negros or Home United will face a tricky trip to DPR Korea to face 4.25 SC in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals.

Philippine Football League champions Ceres and Singapore’s Home are both currently vying to be crowned the tournament’s ASEAN Zone champions.

Wednesday’s draw in Kuala Lumpur saw Ceres picked to play the first leg of the ASEAN Zone final at their Panaad Park and Stadium on August 1, with the Protectors enjoying the home advantage eight days later.

The winner of that will then meet 4.25 – the East Zone winners – over two legs on August 21 and 28, with the second of those two matches set to be a tough test in Pyongyang.

The other inter-zone semi-final will see India’s Bengaluru, who finished top in the South Zone, face off against Central Zone winners Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan.

Over in the West, defending champions Air Force Club will be the away team for the first leg of their zonal final against Al Jazeera, with the winner of that tie advancing straight to the AFC Cup final.

AFC Cup Inter-zone Semi-finals

Ceres-Negros/Home United (ASEAN) v 4.25 SC (East)

Bengaluru (South) v Altyn Asyr (Central)

AFC Cup Inter-zone Final

Winner of ASEAN/East v Winner of South/West

AFC Cup Final

Winner of West Zone Final v Winner of Inter-zone Final