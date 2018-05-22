Against the odds, Home United are gunning to be kings of ASEAN

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at the fairy tale that is Home United’s run to the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone final.

Curiously, considering they achieved exactly the same last season, few gave Home United any chance of going far in the AFC Cup this year.

Yet, after 720 minutes of thrilling football, the Protectors are once again in the ASEAN Zone final facing off against Philippines’ Ceres-Negros, the same team that beat them in the 2017 decider.

So, why were critics so quick to write them off this year?

In defence of the naysayers, this was a far different Home outfit from a year ago following the departures of 37-goal marksman Stipe Plazibat and Singapore No. 1 Hassan Sunny, widely regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s best goalkeepers.

Then, squad restrictions imposed by the Singapore Premier League (SPL) also meant that Home only had two foreigners compared to the quartet which other countries had at their disposal, and had to have a minimum number of Under-23 players in their squad.

These rules – while clearly designed to improve Singapore football in the long run – were undoubtedly disadvantageous to Home in their quest for AFC Cup glory.

It would have been easy for them to have gone down the route of fellow SPL outfit Tampines Rovers, whose coach Jurgen Raab routinely claimed to be satisfied with their performances despite them notching a solitary point from six group-stage games, instead lamenting how the restrictions affected the strength of his squad – or lack thereof – in comparison to rest of the competition.

Instead, what did Home coach Aidil Sharin and his Protectors do?

Well, against the odds or not, they just gave it a go each time they took to the field, starting with a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Shan United which set the tone for what was to come.

Sure, it was not all smooth sailing and a shock 3-2 loss to Cambodian side Boeung Ket did raise a few eyebrows.

But, when push came to shove and their place in the knockout round was in the balance, Aidil’s charges went to the home of defending ASEAN Zone champions Ceres and produced what is now a trademark gutsy display to win 2-0 and finish top of Group F.

Even then, there were those, myself included, who wondered if that was actually the ‘worse’ result given it set up a semi-final meeting with a then seemingly unstoppable Persija Jakarta, while Ceres had – on paper – the slightly less tricky tie against Yangon United.

Still, to be the best you have to beat the best and that was evident in the way Home approached their meeting with the Indonesian giants.

In the first leg, on home soil, the Protectors took the game to Persija and managed to grind out a slim win although it looked to have come at some cost, with their opponents grabbing two valuable away goals.

Then came last Tuesday’s second leg at the intimidating Gelora Bung Karno.

In front of 62,198 hostile Persija fans – an AFC Cup attendance record – Home did the unthinkable, grabbing two away goals of their own within 12 minutes en-route to a remarkable 3-1 win.

Credit has to go to Aidil for his forward-thinking approach, having opted for the now in-fashion three/five-man defence and actually getting his players well-drilled in the system.

However, in terms of delivering on the field, the players deserve all the plaudits that are coming their way.

Shahril Ishak, at 34 years young, is enjoying something of a renaissance leading the line with 10 goals in all competition already to his name.

Meanwhile, the likes of Izzdin Shafiq, Shakir Hamzah, Abdil Qaiyyim and M. Anumanthan have gone from strength to strength, which is timely with spots in Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup squad up for grabs come year-end.

Then, of course, there has been South Korean dynamo Song Ui-young, who – at present – is arguably worth two foreigners considering the impact he has made.

Having started out as a defensive anchorman when he first arrived in Singapore seven years ago, Song has evolved into a hard-running, box-to-box midfielder, an attacking playmaker and, more recently, an out-and-out striker.

Regardless of the role he has been tasked to fulfil, the 24-year-old has done so seamlessly and is currently Home’s leading scorer with 11 goals in all competition, including seven in the AFC Cup.

The Protectors are now just 180 minutes from being crowned this season’s ASEAN Zone champions of the AFC Cup.

Of course, there are still two tricky matches ahead of them in the form of a Ceres outfit who not only knows what it is like to go all the way, but who also will not allow any complacency to creep in following Home’s win in Bacolod at the end of April.

Nonetheless, you can be sure that a lot more people will now be giving Home a real shot of going on to achieve regional glory come the start of August, than there initially were giving them even a chance of getting out of the group stage back in February.