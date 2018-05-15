Home United stun Persija Jakarta in tempestuous affair

Home United are through to the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone final after a 3-1 win at Persija Jakarta on Tuesday saw them claim a 6-3 aggregate win in the last four.

Despite heading into the clash with a 3-2 lead from last week’s first leg, many ranked Home as the underdogs considering they were coming up against an exciting Persija outfit playing at the intimidating Gelora Bung Karno.

But, just six minutes in, the visitors were gifted the lead when Persija keeper Rizky Darmawan completely flapped at Fazli Ayob’s left-wing cross and diverted the ball right onto the head of Shahril Ishak, who was left with the simple task of nodding into the unguarded goal.

7' GOAL! 1-0 @HomeUtdFC Oh dear. Rizky makes a mess of catching the ball and Shahril pounces to give the visitors an early lead!#PSJvHMU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/oCbCl2d5s5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Two minutes later, the Indonesian hosts were however handed the perfect opportunity to equalise when Abdil Qaiyyim felled Novri Setiawan inside the box, paving the way for Marko Simic to convert from the penalty spot.

Yet, a minute later, the Protectors were awarded a spot-kick of their own when Rezaldi Hehanusa was adjudged to have illegally manhandled Shahril at a set-piece situation.

10' PENALTY @HOMEUTDFC! WOW! Rezaldi brings Shahril down and the referee now gives the visitors a penalty!#PSJvHMU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/1GIGT7vFo5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Although Shahril’s effort from 12 yards was kept out, Rizky was only able to push it back into a central area, allowing the Home skipper to stab home the rebound and restore his side’s lead.

12' GOAL! 2-1 @HomeUtdFC Rizky makes the save but he parries the ball back into the danger area and Shahril puts it away! Home United lead 5-3 on aggregate!#PSJvHMU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/wwNpTfRUxj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

The tie then took a controversial turn in the 37th minute when Jaimerson was sent off after referee Turki Mohammed penalised him for a second bookable offence when he barged over Song Ui-young.

37' RED CARD! Jaime, who has been booked earlier, receives his second yellow for fouling Shahril Ishak.@Persija_jkt are down to 10 men and in big trouble!#PSJvHMU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/6ZLiiJzxdB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

And, a minute before halftime, Home killed off the contest when Sirina Camara received possession after Shakir Hamzah did well to win the ball right outside the opposition box; the Frenchman curling a lovely cross that was met by an equally fine header by Song into the far corner.

45' GOAL! 3-1 @HomeUtdFC Camara whips in a delicious cross in and Song is there to head it home. Game over?#PSJvHMU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/nmLbaKdWoa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

FULL TIME | Persija Jakarta (IDN) 1-3 Home United FC (SIN)!@HomeUtdFC have advanced to the #AFCCup2018 ASEAN Zonal final after winning 6-3 on aggregate! #HMUvPSJ pic.twitter.com/hn89UD6h5o — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) May 15, 2018

PERSIJA JAKARTA: Rizky Darmawan, Ismed Sofyan, Jaimerson, Maman Abdurrahman, Rezaldi Hehanusa, Sandi Darma Sute (Bambang Pamungkas 77’), Ramdani Lestaluhu (Fitra Ridwan 88’), Rohit Chand, Riko Simanjuntak, Novri Setiawan (Addison Alves 62’), Marko Simic.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Juma’at Jantan, Abdil Qaiyyim, Shakir Hamzah, Faizal Roslan, Aqhari Abdullah, M. Anumanthan, Izzdin Shafiq (Hafiz Nor 88’), Fazli Ayob (Sirina Camara 34’), Song Ui-young, Shahril Ishak (Faritz Hameed 62’).