Ceres-Negros see off Yangon United in six-goal thriller

Ceres-Negros moved one step closer to retaining their AFC Cup ASEAN Zone crown after claiming a 4-2 win over Yangon United in the first leg of their semi-final.

The prolific Bienvenido Maranon got the Busmen on their way at the Panaad Park and Stadium in the 29th minute, as he ran onto Manny Ott’s through-pass before sending a sublime lob over Sann Sat Naing.

29′ WHAT A GOAL! 1-0 @CeresNegrosFC The angle doesn’t look favorable there but Maranon produces the deftest of chips to beat the keeper!#CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/idtbYZk9QB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

Just four minutes later, Patrick Reichelt doubled their lead when he squeezed a shot in at the near post on the rebound, after Mike Ott’s initial rasping drive had been parried by Sann Sat Naing.

33′ GOAL! 2-0 @CeresNegrosFC Sat Naing makes a decent save to a shot from distance but Reichelt converts the rebound to double the lead!#CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/j3C2Jrybem — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

A third goal arrived for the hosts a minute before halftime when Maranon made no mistake in firing the ball over the line from a yard out after Manny Ott’s corner had been deflected into his path, and it looked at that point that the result was a foregone conclusion.

44′ GOAL! 3-0 @CeresNegrosFC Maranon pounces at the far post to get his second of the night. The home side are in cruise control!#CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/PFRTiXJniK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

But ten minutes into the second half, Yangon pulled one back courtesy of a clever effort from Sekou Sylla, who created a yard of space for himself inside the area before blasting a shot into the top corner.

55′ GOAL! 1-3 Yangon United@CeresNegrosFC can’t keep out the danger and Sylla fires in an unstoppable strike. GAME ON!#CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/mYkGuHrLHC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

Ceres restored their three-goal cushion three minutes after the hour mark when Manuel Herrera did well to climb high and meet another set-piece delivery from Manny Ott with a towering header into the back of the net.

Nonetheless, the visitors hit back again with seven minutes remaining; Uzochukwu Emmanuel barging off a couple of challenges and forcing the ball to Sylla, who planted a first-time finish into the back of the net to keep his side alive ahead of next week’s second leg in Myanmar.

83′ GOAL! 2-4 Yangon United Deja vu for @CeresNegrosFC! They fail to clear danger and Sylla smashes in the second away goal for Yangon!#CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/5TloXHWpRH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

FULL TIME | Ceres Negros FC (PHI) 4-2 Yangon United FC (MYA)!@CeresNegros claimed the well-deserved win today! Will Yangon United FC fight back to overturn the deficit in the second leg? #CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/CJL85kEdw6 — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) May 9, 2018

CERES-NEGROS: Toni Doblas, Junior Munoz, Carli de Murga, Manuel Herrera, Martin Steuble, Manny Ott, Omid Nazari, Patrick Reichelt (Kevin Ingreso 79’), Stephan Schrock, Mike Ott (OJ Porteria 74’), Bienvenido Maranon.

YANGON UNITED: Sann Sat Naing, Nan Wai Min, Kekere Moukailou, Thein Zaw (Pyae Phyo Zaw 66’), Min Kyaw Khant, Maung Maung Lwin, Yan Aung Kyaw (Yan Lin Aung 46’), Kosuke Uchida, Kyaw Zin Oo (Kyi Lin 76’), Uzochukwu Emmanuel, Sekou Sylla.