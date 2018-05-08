Home United edge Persija Jakarta in thriller

Home United claimed a slim advantage in the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone semi-finals following a 3-2 win over Persija Jakarta at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday.

The Singapore Premier League outfit got off to a dream start in the second minute courtesy of a Maman Abdurrahman own-goal, with the Persija centre-back – in a bid to clear a dangerous cross from Shahril Ishak – only succeeding in sending a diving header past his goalkeeper Rizky Darmawan.

2' GOAL! 1-0 @HomeUtdFC Dream start for the home side. @Persija_Jkt's Maman attempted to clear the ball sent in by Shahril Ishak, but his header results in an own goal! #AFCCup2018 #HMUvPSJ pic.twitter.com/sub9SiwGqc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Seven minutes later, things got even better for Home when Song Ui-young was left in acres of space and was allowed to charge through following a costly slip by Vava Mario Yagalo, before coolly finishing into the bottom corner.

9' GOAL! 2-0 @HomeUtdFC WHAT A GOAL! Song Ui-young with plenty of space and a brilliant solo effort to double Home's lead.#AFCCup2018 #HMUvPSJ pic.twitter.com/e1nTSs5n5A — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

However, the visitors pulled one back in the 32nd minute when Ramdani Lestaluhu was left unmarked inside the box to head home Riko Simanjuntak’s corner.

32' GOAL! 1-2 @Persija_Jkt Ramdani with a free header from a corner kick to score a crucial away goal for the visitors!#AFCCup2018 #HMUvPSJ pic.twitter.com/Ut87k6cPoW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

The combination worked a treat for Persija again four minutes into the second half as another set-piece delivery by Riko found Ramdani, who stopped low to glance a header past Rudy Khairullah.

49' GOAL! 2-2 @Persija_Jkt Ramdani scores his second goal of the night after a corner kick to tie the game up for the visitors! #AFCCup2018 #HMUvPSJ pic.twitter.com/7k1oO1egdO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

But, with 11 minutes remaining, a unfortunate error from Rizky handed Home the win as he allowed a 25-yard effort from Hafiz Nor to bounce in front him and squirm under his waiting arms.

79' GOAL! 3-2 @HomeUtdFC Home's Hafiz Nor takes a chance from far out and somehow manages to beat @Persija_Jkt goalkeeper Rizky to take back the lead!#AFCCup2018 #HMUvPSJ pic.twitter.com/e1TJXg4vOt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 8, 2018

Still, Persija do have two away goals to take home to Jakarta ahead of next Tuesday’s return encounter at the Gelora Bung Karno, although the Protectors certainly showed they have what it takes to cause the Indonesians some problems.

HOME UNITED: Rudy Khairullah, Juma’at Jantan (Christopher van Huizen 85’), Abdil Qaiyyim, Shakir Hamzah, Aqhari Abdullah, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan, Faritz Hameed, Song Ui-young, Fazli Ayob (Sirina Camara 58’), Shahril Ishak (Hafiz Nor 73’).

PERSIJA JAKARTA: Rizky Darmawan, Ismed Sofyan, Vava Mario Yagalo, Maman Abdurrahman, Valentino Telaubun, Sandi Darma Sute (Asri Akbar 90’), Ramdani Lestaluhu (Yan Pieter Nasadit 71’), Rohit Chand, Riko Simanjuntak, Novri Setiawan (Addison Alves 59’), Marko Simic.