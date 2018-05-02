4.25 SC first through to AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals

North Korean outfit 4.25 SC are the first team through to the 2018 AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals after sealing a top spot finish in Group I with a 2-0 win over Hwaebul SC.

An Il-bom opened the scoring for 4.25 at the Kim Il-sung Stadium after 19 minutes, before his DPR Korea team-mate Kim Yu-song made sure of the win with a second goal just five minutes later.

With the victory, 4.25 are guaranteed first place in Group I regardless of the result of Wednesday’s other match between Hang Yuen and Benfica de Macau.

By doing so, the Pyongyang-based side have reached the knockout round for the second season running.

In 2017, 4.25 also reached the inter-zone semi-finals before losing 3-0 to Bengaluru of India.

Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation