Rufino at the double as Global Cebu claim Bali scalp

Rufino Sanchez netted a brace to inspire Global Cebu to a 3-1 win at Bali United in the final game of their 2018 AFC Cup Group G campaign on Wednesday.

With less than two minutes on the clock, the Spaniard opened the scoring at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, meeting Paolo Salenga’s right-wing cross with a downward header beyond Diky Indrayana’s despairing dive.

2' GOAL! 1-0 @GlobalCebuFC What a start! Rufino Sanchez heads the cross into the bottom corner to give Global a dream start!#THHvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/72VzvaCnPE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

Three minutes after the half-hour mark, Paul Mulders doubled the visitors’ lead with an outstanding individual effort, winning possession just inside the opposition half and forcing his way past an opponent before unleashing a 35-yard drive into the back of the net.

34' WHAT A GOAL! 2-0 @GlobalCebuFC Paul Mulders wins the ball in midfield and unleashes a screamer to double Global's lead!#BLUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/OGky8YJpZX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

And, just before halftime, Global grabbed a third goal with Paolo Bugas guiding a low pass into the box to find Rufino, who was somehow allowed enough space to clip a first-time effort over Diky and into goal.

Bali did come up for the second half looking a different side and reduced the deficit in the 71st minute; Nick van der Velden embarking on a nice run down the left and doing well to skip past both Jerry Barbaso and Wesley dos Santos before dispatching a shot past Patrick Deyto at the near post.

70' GOAL! 1-3 @BaliUtd Comeback on? Van Der Velden drills his shot into the corner to pull one back for the Indonesian side.#BLUvGCB #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/zywEf6jfov — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

Nonetheless, it was little more than a mere consolation as Global held on for the win, one which seems them end their campaign with plenty of pride intact as they finished second in Group G ahead of both FLC Thanh Hoa and Bali.

FULL-TIME | Bali United (IDN) 1-3 Global Cebu FC (PHI)@GlobalCebuFC have finished above @BaliUtd at the end of their Group G campaign! Thanks to their comprehensive away win!#AFCCup2018 #BLUvGCB pic.twitter.com/izSQnE9Lyw — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) April 25, 2018

BALI UNITED: Diky Indrayana, I Made Andhika Wijaya, Agus Nova Wiantara (Ahn Byung-keon 46’), Demerson, Dias Angga Putra, Muhammad Taufiq (Feby Eka Putra 79’), Sutanto Tan, I Nyoman Sukarja, I Gede Sukadana (Stefano Lilipaly 51’), Nick van der Velden, Yandi Munawar.

GLOBAL CEBU: Patrick Deyto, Jerry Barbaso, Wesley dos Santos, Lee Jeong-min (Jordan Jarvis 46’), Marco Casambre, Paolo Salenga (Angelo Marasigan 74’), Paul Mulders (Marvin Angeles 78’), Daniel Gadia, Paolo Bugas, Darryl Roberts, Rufino Sanchez.