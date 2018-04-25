Yangon United denied victory by FLC Thanh Hoa

Yangon United were unable to sign off on their AFC Cup Group G campaign with a win after being held to a 3-3 draw by FLC Thanh Hoa on Wednesday.

It took Yangon, who were already assured of top spot and a place in the knockout round, just four minutes to open the scoring at the My Dinh National Stadium when a Maung Maung Lwin corner was flicked on at the near post, paving the way for Sekou Sylla to dispatch his shot into the back of the net.

Seven minutes later, the hosts levelled the scores courtesy of Pape Omar Faye, who met Trinh Dinh Hung’s floated right-wing cross at the back post with a bullet header past Sann Sat Naing.

Showing plenty of attacking endeavour, the Myanmar National League outfit took the lead again in the 22nd minute as Maung Maung Lwin played a good ball into the feet of Sylla, who produced a fantastic turn to get away from his marker before firing away a shot that was spilled into goal by Tran Buu Ngoc.

22' WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 Yangon United Sylla shows a lovely piece of skill and puts Yangon back ahead!#THHvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/4tN20vUGlC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

However, Thanh Hoa were able to equalise again seven minutes before halftime when an error by Sann Sat Naing saw him needlessly race out of his box and lose a 50-50 ball to Le Van Thang, who proceeded to finish into the unguarded goal.

Again, it looked as though the visitors would be claiming their fifth victory of the campaign when Buu Ngoc completed misjudged Maung Maung Lwin’s freekick into the box, leaving the unmarked Thein Zaw with the simple task of heading home at the far post.

61' GOAL! 3-2 Yangon United The free kick is whipped into the back post and Thein Zaw is on hand to head it in and put Yangon back in the lead.#THHvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/AcsTFGw4AL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

But the Vietnamese side were not to be denied and, with ten minutes remaining, Ryutaro Karube was left completely unguarded following a short corner routine to meet Bui Van Hieu’s delivery with a deft header past Sann Sat Naing.

80' GOAL! 3-3 Thanh Hoa Karube finds himself unmarked in the penalty box and heads in the cross with ease to draw Thanh Hoa level for the third time!#THHvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/AHJ3YjOIdu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

FULL TIME | Thanh Hoa (VIE) 3-3 @YangonUnitedFC (MYA)! Both teams battled out a draw in this six-goal thriller as @YangonUnitedFC finishes as Group G champions! #AFCCup2018 #THHvYGU pic.twitter.com/NiwyOwSudb — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) April 25, 2018

FLC THANH HOA: Tran Buu Ngoc, Trinh Dinh Hung, Nguyen Van Bakel (Luc Xuan Hung 39’), Le Van Dai, Nguyen Xuan Thanh, Bui Van Hieu, Ngo Hoang Thinh, Trinh Quang Vinh (Le Quoc Phong 55’), Pape Omar Faye (Ryutaro Karube 71’), Le Van Thang, Le Thanh Binh.

YANGON UNITED: Sann Sat Naing, Nan Wai Min, Thein Zaw, Kekere Moukailou, Min Kyaw Khant, Kosuke Uchida (Kyaw Htoo 86’), Yan Lin Aung, Maung Maung Lwin, Uzochukwu Emmanuel, Kyaw Zin Oo (Suan Lam Mang 72’), Sekou Sylla (Aee Soe 78’)