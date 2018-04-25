Boeung Ket sign off with impressive win over Shan United

Boeung Ket finished their 2018 AFC Cup campaign on a positive note as they beat Shan United 4-1 at the Thuwunna Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cambodian outfit, who started the day bottom of Group F, opened the scoring after 11 minutes when they hit Shan on the counter; Samuel Ajayi playing a through-pass to allow Maycon Calijuri to advance on goal before finishing past Myo Min Latt.

11' GOAL! 1-0 Boeung Ket Maycon gives the Cambodian side the lead with a cool finish!#SHUvBKT #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/9rruIxxjxE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

Maycon then turned provider in the 25th minute when he fed possession out to the left to Julius Oiboh, who was somehow allowed to waltz all the way into the six-yard box before calmly finding the bottom corner.

25' GOAL! 2-0 Boeung Ket Julius dribbles past the Shan United defence with ease and coolly slots in the finish the double the lead.#SHUvBKT #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/INItRWSqRh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

Two minutes after the restart, Boeung Ket notced a third when Oiboh was once again sent racing down the left and played a low ball across the face of goal to leave Ajayi with an easy finish.

The contest was well and truly over in the 63rd minute as Maycon netted his second of the evening, holding off his marker strongly after being played in by Ajayi and finishing into the back of the net.

The evening well and truly belonged to the visitors although Shan managed a consolation with 12 minutes remaining; Zin Min Tun creating space of himself inside the box before stroking a shot past a curiously out-of-position Sou Yaty.

78' GOAL! 1-4 Shan United Zin Min Tun creates space for himself inside the box and pulls one back for the home side.#SHUvBKT #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/yAi4kcgSJN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 25, 2018

Still, the result ensured that Boeung Ket climbed into third spot on six points, meaning it is Shan who suffer the ignominy of a bottom-place finish in Group F.

FULL-TIME | Shan United FC (MYA) 1-4 Boeung Ket FC (CAM) A one sided affair that saw Boeung Ket finish their Group F campaign on a winning note over Shan United!#AFCCup2018 #SHUvBKT pic.twitter.com/SaKHM0bb5q — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) April 25, 2018

SHAN UNITED: Myo Min Latt, Htike Htike Aung, William Nyakwe, Win Min Htut, Phyo Paing Soe, Aung Show Thar Maung (Christopher Chizoba 46’), Tin Win Aung (Nay Lin Tun 73’), Yan Naing Oo, Dway Ko Ko Chit (Nan Min Aung 58’), Zin Min Tun, Patrick Asare.

BOEUNG KET: Sou Yaty, Sun Sovanrithy, Ly Vahed (Touch Pancharong 62’), Hong Pheng, Sath Rosib, Hikaru Mizuno, Math Yamoin, Ly Mizan (Chhun Sothearoth 71’), Samuel Ajayi, Julius Oiboh (Khoun Laboravy 71’), Maycon Calijuri.